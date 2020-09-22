Python That Caused A Traffic Jam On A Highway In Chunabhatti, Mumbai, Rescued; WATCH

A long 10-feet python created havoc yesterday on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai. As mentioned by the police officer, the reptile was spotted by motorists on Monday morning, on a stretch of the highway at suburban Chunabhatti. Several car drivers and motorcyclists stopped by to take a look at the 10-feet-long reptile, as it attempted to cross the road, causing a traffic jam on the busy highway.

10-feet-long python saved by rescuers

After crossing the road, the python hid under a car and stayed there for a long time. Almost an hour later, a team of snake catchers arrived at the spot and rescued the python. As the rescue operation was taking place, local policemen and their counterparts in the traffic reached the spot and restored the normal movement of vehicles. This entire process caused a traffic jam for nearly two hours.

Cartaq.com reported that the python went under the car and wrapped itself around the tyre of the car. This caused a long traffic jam on one side of the road. At first, a few police officials tried to separate the python from the tyre and save it. After the snake rescuers arrived, they removed the entire tyre to save the python. The officials then managed to bag the python and keep him safely inside.

Mostly, during the rainy season, a lot of snakes and reptiles come out in search of food. Since vehicles generate heat and animals find it warm, they tend to hide under vehicles or on top of their tyres. Hot temperatures tend to regulate the body temperature of reptiles. Earlier, snakes have been rescued from several engines of a motorcycle and other places. Many such incidents are mostly reported during the monsoon. However, a python crossing the road during broad daylight is a rare sight. The greener part of the city mostly come across a situation as such.

