Good News: Bulldog Delivers Goodies To Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

A West Sussex dog named Sheldon has reportedly become a favourite among the neighbourhood by delivering homemade meals in a backpack amid the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Owner Kate Mitchell, 28, took the initiative of sending food to her neighbours after she feared that the British Bulldog was beginning to feel isolated and needed human attention.

The dog Sheldon was accustomed to spending time at Kate's hair and makeup studio in Worthing, which has now been shuttered due to coronavirus. There has been limited opportunity to interact with people for him ever since. Therefore, Kate came up with a plan to help people in the neighbourhood who are unable to go out much to collect refreshments due to UK’s stay-at-home orders. Kate told a leading media outlet that Sheldon was extremely fond of visiting the makeup studio, he would accompany Kate every day. He was often seen engaged with the staff and the customers, playing. But the workplace got shut down due to social distancing protocols, Kate added.

She further added saying that the duo decided to get creative and baked homemade cookies one day. It clicked to Kate to deliver some to the local community and the neighbours to cheer them up. So, she assigned the task to Sheldon, who in return, was very happy.

Neighbours welcome Sheldon with a smile

So, therefore, the trend started to send home delivery via happy dog Sheldon in the neighbourhood with refreshments, and desserts. Kate was quoted as saying that her neighbours welcomed Sheldon with a smile and the look on their faces would be worth noting. She said that the dog has become quite popular and is extremely loved in the area anyway, so people sometimes also welcomed him in for a quick cuddle while she waited outside. She said that people were so genuinely happy that they sent “thank you” texts.

