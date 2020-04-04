England's IPL Stars Led By Stokes, Buttler To Donate ₹4.68 Crore For Coronavirus Relief

The coronavirus pandemic has put global cricket on hold and the UK remains a critical location for the virus' outbreak. While the country is already facing a coronavirus outbreak, some reports are even suggesting that the UK is yet to see the most potent outbreak of the virus. In such a time, the future of the English cricket summer remains uncertain and the players are now trying to do their bit to help the ECB face the financial challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: England men's and women's players make voluntary donation to ECB amidst the UK lockdown

According to a report by Sky Sports, the centrally contracted men's players in the English team will make a contribution of £500000 (₹4.68 crore) to the England and Wales Cricket Board along with a few other causes. Several speculations were already under way about English players receiving pay cuts and English Test captain Joe Root had already talked about how discussions between the ECB and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) were impending. It has now been confirmed by the PCA that the men's team is making a voluntary contribution and the amount is being equated to 20% of all centrally contracted players' monthly pays for the next three months.

The England woman's team has also decided to take a pay cut in their salaries for the next three months. England Women's captain Heather Knight was also quoted saying that taking the pay cut is what the players felt was the right thing to do. Knight further added that players will be in contact with the ECB to further lend them any help if needed. The England support staff has also taken a pay cut to help the board during the UK lockdown.

The English summer was about to begin in June when the West Indies visited the country and later on, Pakistan would be visiting England. Along with this, the ECB was supposed to hold its "T20 Blast" tournament along with the inaugural "The Hundred". The future of all those tournaments and tours hangs in balance as the UK lockdown goes on due to the novel coronavirus.

