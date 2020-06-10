Matthew Perry Supports 'Black Lives Matter' Campaign, See Post

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, who is best known for his character Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, has kept himself self-isolated at home like most Hollywood celebrities. He has been creating awareness and has been telling his fans to follow the rules of social distancing to help combat coronavirus amid the global crisis situation. Matthew Perry recently took to his Instagram and shared a post in the support of the Black Lives Matter campaign. Take a look at what Matthew Perry has to say about the BLM movement.

Matthew Perry supports Black Lives Matter

Recently, Matthew Perry was seen in support of the Black Lives Matter protest. In his Instagram post, he shared two pictures in which the first picture was a black screen with 'Black Lives Matter' written in white. In the second picture, he wrote, "It is a privilege to learn about racism rather than experience racism". Take a look at the post here.

In the caption of this post, Matthew Perry wrote "Though I am from Canada, I am a white man living in America, which means I am privileged. I don’t know how to fix everything that is wrong, but I want to learn how to be a better ally for every Black person affected by systemic racism. I intend to put my money where my mouth is, but for now, allow me to say: #BlackLivesMatter". Apart from this, pictures of him leaving his house amid the pandemic also have surfaced on the internet.

As seen in the above picture, Matthey Perry was seen heading out of his Malibu home. In the picture, he is seen in a grey t-shirt, black joggers and a grey cap. The actor held a cigarette between his fingers as he exited his black car. He was seen with me of his friend who was travelling with him on the passenger’s side.

In the past too, Matthey Perry has kept his fan updated about his activities during the lockdown. He often shared the pics of what he has been up to. He had shared a picture where he was seen sitting on the couch with a woman.

He did not mention who that woman was, but his fans are intrigued to figure out the identity of the mystery woman. The picture was taken from behind Matthew Perry that is the reason only the actor’s back can be seen in the picture. Take a look at the post here.

