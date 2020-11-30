Colombian YouTuber In Trouble After Pranking People Into Eating 'soap Ice Cream'

A Colombian social media influencer, who recently was criticised for “pranking” a homeless man into eating a soap bar covered in molten chocolate, could now come under the scrutiny of law. Milton Dominguez, who is also known as Jay Tomy, had uploaded a video online, which showed him buying five soap bars for his prank. He covered them all in molten chocolate and then approached unsuspecting poor people and told them that he was starting a new business of the ‘popsicles’.

In the clip, Tomy could be seen dipping the soap bars into molten chocolate. A woman can also be seen offering the soap bars and telling people about their “new business plan”. Seconds into the clip, a man who eats the fake popsicles realise after a few bites that he just eating soap glazed with chocolate. The duo even offered the fake ice cream to a boy as well, who realises early-on that Tomy is playing a prank.

Un "influencer" de Cartagena hizo paletas de jabón para repartirlas a adultos mayores y habitantes de calle.



Esto es humillante, asqueroso e indignante. pic.twitter.com/5wtx58zM8x — Kathy Lambis Ricardo (@KathyLambis) November 24, 2020

Tomy issues apology

Even though a few of his followers seemed to be okay with the prank, most, however, did not like it. This led to Tomy eventually issuing an apology as well over the prank. The Colombian social media influencer said that after the negative reaction from the public, he has reflected on his actions and realised the difference between a “joke and what can be perceived as an action that threatens people”. Further, he also said that he invites the influencer community to reflect and create spaces to debate the limits and avoid overcoming the barriers from fun to a joke in bad taste.

Following the criticism, the Cartagena Metropolitan Police brigade general Henry Sanabria said that Tomy and the two other individuals who participated in the prank “could face criminal charges”. Henry even informed that one of the participants, who was identified by the police only as Dilan, turned himself in earlier this week, apologised for his actions, and was fined $324.

