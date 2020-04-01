German Dog Becomes Internet Sensation For His Caring Nature Towards Other Canines

A video of a German Shorthaired Pointer dog caressing and loving other dogs at a day-care has become quite popular on the internet. Shared across all the three platforms, twitter, Reddit and Instagram, the clip features a dog named Ruby, who can be seen flaunting her social skills by making the nervous dogs more comfortable. In the 20-second footage, the canine can be seen petting the other dogs with paws that have made her a favourite among the online community.

The video which has over 4.7 million views, was originally shared on TikTok. It triggered reactions from all over the internet as pet owners shared funny videos of their dogs relating to Ruby’s behaviour. The video was retweeted 68.4k times and was liked by over 355.4k people.

This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare. 14/10 extremely relatable pic.twitter.com/5KgOnL5kwW — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 31, 2020

Netizens all hearts

“My cane Corso does it a lot too but mostly with humans. With me, mommy, he either wants an armpit rubbed or he wants to have one then both paws lifted, so he can sit upright because he knows that position gets him treats. He came up with that trick on his own lol“ wrote a user on Reddit. “Dogs can pet other dogs??? (A new world has opened up for us) Thanks, weird puppy!’ wrote another. “This is Lucy. She likes to pet the other pets in the house,” wrote a user on Twitter, sharing a video of her pet cat.

Read: 28 Students In US Test Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From Mexico

Read: Coronavirus: Cleaning Staff Girl Receives Applause From Doctors, Video Goes Viral

Ruby has great petting skills! 🐶😁🐾 — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) March 31, 2020

CAN I PET THAT DAWG? — 🐶 (@SmithUpComedy) March 31, 2020

Ruby is doing our part by petting all the good dogs while we stay at home — Manpreet Kaur (@ManpreetMuskaan) March 31, 2020

This is Lucy. She likes to pet the other pets in the house! pic.twitter.com/cnFaND7LnF — RobboyFangirl17 (@RobinBoyer17) March 31, 2020

You have a sweet way about you Ruby 💙 pic.twitter.com/7KAOTSrQTz — JimJamesTheDog (@JimJamesWoofs) March 31, 2020

It’s Apollo’s bday tomorrow. Can he get a pet?? pic.twitter.com/HOEG9Xpiez — Michél (@MiselMostar) March 31, 2020

This is Taco. We adopted my brother’s cat. Taco likes to pet the cat. pic.twitter.com/VwMhA0hNhk — Kenny Stewart (@Kenny__Stewart) March 31, 2020

She is saying with her eyes:



"HELP ME IM ACTUALLY A HUMAN" pic.twitter.com/nWR4clEhNB — Pedro FC (@PFDRC) March 31, 2020

Read: TikTok Star Faisal Shaikh In Trouble For Shooting An Outdoor Video Amid Lockdown

Read: Video Showing Sanitation Workers Being Applauded In Punjab Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.