German Dog Becomes Internet Sensation For His Caring Nature Towards Other Canines

What’s Viral

The video which has over 4.7 million views, originally shared on TikTok, triggered reactions from all over the internet as pet owners shared funny dog videos.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
German

A video of a German Shorthaired Pointer dog caressing and loving other dogs at a day-care has become quite popular on the internet. Shared across all the three platforms, twitter, Reddit and Instagram, the clip features a dog named Ruby, who can be seen flaunting her social skills by making the nervous dogs more comfortable. In the 20-second footage, the canine can be seen petting the other dogs with paws that have made her a favourite among the online community. 

The video which has over 4.7 million views, was originally shared on TikTok. It triggered reactions from all over the internet as pet owners shared funny videos of their dogs relating to Ruby’s behaviour. The video was retweeted 68.4k times and was liked by over 355.4k people.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WeRateDogs® (@weratedogs) on

Netizens all hearts

“My cane Corso does it a lot too but mostly with humans. With me, mommy, he either wants an armpit rubbed or he wants to have one then both paws lifted, so he can sit upright because he knows that position gets him treats. He came up with that trick on his own lol“ wrote a user on Reddit. “Dogs can pet other dogs??? (A new world has opened up for us) Thanks, weird puppy!’ wrote another. “This is Lucy. She likes to pet the other pets in the house,” wrote a user on Twitter, sharing a video of her pet cat. 

First Published:
COMMENT
