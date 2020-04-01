The Debate
Coronavirus: Cleaning Staff Girl Receives Applause From Doctors, Video Goes Viral

What’s Viral

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a heartwarming video of a group of doctors clapping for the cleaning staff girls is winning hearts all around the globe.

Coronavirus: cleaning staff girl receives applause from doctors, watch

The increase in cases and fear amid the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing people to resort to isolation and home quarantine. While most people have been spending time at home, working and relaxing, healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and hospital staff have been working round the clock in order help people fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, in a video that went viral on social media, a group of doctors were seen clapping and appreciating a cleaning staff girl for her continued, dedicated service.

Applause for the hospital staff

In the 34-second-long heart-warming video that was uploaded on Reddit, a group of doctors can be seen standing together in a hall, clapping for two staff girls. The staff girl standing with her cleaning tools initially starts clapping unaware of the doctors' motive. On realising that the claps were for her and her coworker, the shy janitor hides her face and continues clapping along with everybody else.

Read: Video Showing Sanitation Workers Being Applauded In Punjab Goes Viral

Read: 'Innocent But Mature': Girl Asks Father To Not Go Out Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Redittors impressed

Since posted, the video has garnered over 73,800 upvotes and more than 760 comments. Netizens were impressed with the generosity that was shown by the doctors towards the staff of the hospital.  One user wrote: "i love how she starts clapping like "who are we clapping at?" and then is like "oh, is me" and keeps on clapping, adorable humble", while another redditor who was very impressed commented: "We owe a serious debt of gratitude to every single person that works in hospitals. From the Chief Medical Officer to the parking lot attendants. All of these people are risking their health every day for us. It breaks my heart to see people not doing their part when these heroes go to work each and every day putting their own health on the line."

Read: COVID-19: Doctors Make TikTok Video To To Urge People To 'stay Home'

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: US Doctor Sings John Lennon's 'Imagine' To Cheer People; Watch

 

 

