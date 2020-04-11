'Select 3 Balls To Make 30' WhatsApp Puzzle With Answer And Step-by-step Explanation

'Select 3 balls to make 30' is the latest puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media. It is being circulated on WhatsApp among family groups and friend groups. Given below is the puzzle and the correct answer to the solve that puzzle. Moreover, a step-by-step solution has also been provided with an explanation for a better understanding of the answer. Read on to know the answer.
Select three balls and put into a circle, the total sum of them must be 30. Only 2% of people can solve this Question. Are you among of the 2% of people?
In the instructions, it has been said to put the balls in a way to make the sum of those balls 30. It has not been said that you need to put those numbers. Taking that into consideration, one needs to turn the ball which has number 9 written on to make it a number 6 ball.
