'Select 3 Balls To Make 30' WhatsApp Puzzle With Answer And Step-by-step Explanation

'Select 3 balls to make 30' is the latest puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media. It is being circulated on WhatsApp among family groups and friend groups. Given below is the puzzle and the correct answer to the solve that puzzle. Moreover, a step-by-step solution has also been provided with an explanation for a better understanding of the answer. Read on to know the answer.

Select 3 balls to make 30 math problem

Question:

Select three balls and put into a circle, the total sum of them must be 30. Only 2% of people can solve this Question. Are you among of the 2% of people?​

Answer: The correct answer and correct balls are 6,11 and 13.

Step-by-step explanation:

In order to find and pick three balls and bring them into a circle, to make a total number of 30 you need to do the following steps.

Solution

This is a little tricky problem because we need to make some adjustments to get the number.

The trick is to turn number nine and to make a number six with the ball.

Now, from 1 column take 6, from the second column take 11, from the third column take 13.

The sum of these 3 numbers will make 30.

6 + 11 + 13 = 30

Therefore, The correct balls are 6,11 and 13.

In case you are wondering where did a ball with number 6 appear from, consider the following things.

In the instructions, it has been said to put the balls in a way to make the sum of those balls 30. It has not been said that you need to put those numbers. Taking that into consideration, one needs to turn the ball which has number 9 written on to make it a number 6 ball.

Image credits: Chris Liverani/Unsplash

