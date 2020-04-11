'I Have 6 Eggs, I Broke,cooked And Ate 2' Solution For The Popular WhatsApp Egg Puzzle

Solving puzzles in of the best things to do during the lockdown. You might have received a lot of puzzles or seen a few on Whatsapp statuses. However, in many cases, these puzzles look quite simple, but we end up giving the wrong answers for it. One such simple puzzle that has been doing rounds on Whatsapp is the egg puzzle, read ahead if you want to know the correct and logical answer for the puzzle.

Answer to the unique & simple egg puzzle

Also Read: 'Can You See The Cat Woman With Broom' WhatsApp Puzzle With Solution Inside

Also Read: Leaf Worm Apple Puzzle That Is Trending These Days; Check Answer And Solution Inside

I have 6 eggs, I broke 2, I cooked 2 and ate 2. How many eggs do I have?

Answer : You have 6 eggs now.

Explanation : This puzzle is all about knowing your tenses right. But there are multiple answers to this puzzle.

Scenario 1:

I have 6 eggs - 'have' is in the Present Tense.

I broke 2, I cooked 2 and ate 2 - 'broke', 'cooked' and 'ate' are in the Past Tense.

The scenarios play according to the rules of tenses in grammar. The eggs were supposed to be broken, cooked and eaten, but are still safe which concludes you still have six eggs left with you.

However, if you think of solving this puzzle using different scenarios, you have 4 eggs left or 0 eggs left. Speaking about how you have four eggs left, the eggs you broke, cooked and ate can be the same two eggs which means you have 4 eggs left. In the other scenario, there can be a possibility that you broke two eggs, cooked two eggs and ate two eggs out of the six eggs which means you have no eggs left at all. However, the correct answer for this puzzle is you have 6 eggs left, and it all sums up to knowing your grammar right!

Also Read: 'If You Can Move 2 Matches' Answer: This Whatsapp Puzzle That Will Test Your Creativity

Also Read: 'Aaj Ka Time Pass' Guess The Movie Name Game: Here Are The Answers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.