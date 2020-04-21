A Woman Shoots Husband Riddle | Test Your Creative Thinking Skills During The Lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has now been extended to May 03, 2020, due to the rising number of infections. During these trying times, most people are cooped up inside their homes and have nothing to do during their free time. Which is why many people are now sharing riddles/puzzles on social media and WhatsApp. One popular riddle is the 'woman shoots husband but he does not die'. This is an old yet intriguing riddle that is currently trending on social media and WhatsApp.

A Woman Shoots husband riddle

Also Read | ‘O MD PHD BS’ brain teaser solved | Find answer to this confusing puzzle here

The riddle goes as follows, "A woman shoots her husband, then holds him underwater for five minutes. Next, she hangs him. Right after, they enjoy a lovely dinner. How is that possible?" This riddle is old but still fairly popular. This is a riddle that tests your creativity and logical reasoning. Try solving this riddle during your free time, it will help you sharpen your wits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Woman Shoots husband riddle answer

Also Read | Find the eatables WhatsApp puzzle answers; check full details

The answer to the riddle is rather simple if you think about it carefully. The woman did not actually shoot her husband. She actually clicked (shot) a photo of him. First, she 'shot' her husband with a camera. Then she placed his 'photo' in water for five minutes to develop the image. She finally hung her husband (his photo), which is the final step in developing an image (drying the photograph).

Also Read | WhatsApp assignment can you create this puzzle solution; Check full details

This is one of the easiest riddles on social media that has been shared online several times before. There are hundreds of riddles and puzzles that are being shared online during the lockdown. Solving these riddles are a great way to pass your time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, these puzzles/riddles help you stay occupied and test your wits during the lockdown.

Also Read | ‘III I over OO’ puzzle solved | Here is how to find answer to this difficult puzzle



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.