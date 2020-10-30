Last Updated:

'Absolute Superstars': UK Hospital Staff Performs Ballet For 4-year-old Cancer Patient

UK hospital staff can be seen performing a special surprise ballet performance for a five-year-old cancer patient. Netizens laud medical professionals.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
UK

Amid the trying times of 2020, most people across the globe are gripped with a range of unprecedented circumstance and the biggest being COVID-19 pandemic. However, people have resorted to occasional kind gestures and heartwarming videos that are often captured from all corners of the world. In one such video, UK hospital staff can be seen performing a special surprise ballet performance for a five-year-old cancer patient. Since shared on social media, the video has garnered millions of views across different platforms and comments from people hailing the doctors, who can be seen wearing colourful tutus, the ballet dress.

The five-year-old patient, Isobel Fletcher can be seen delighted and thoroughly enjoying the performance by the two doctors, Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and Emma Maunder. As per reports, Fletcher is currently being treated for cancer for a second time and doctor’s “surprise gesture” was their way of showing “putting patients first” at Worcestershire Acute NHS. Daily Mail said in a report that the four-year-old is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Even though she has already completed two years of treatment in May 2019, it has relapsed again.

Watch:

Read - Japan’s Sumida Aquarium Organises ‘Jellyfish Halloween’ For Visitors Amid COVID-19

Read - Two Covid-positive Women Give Birth To Triplets & Twins Respectively In Raipur, All Stable

Netizens call doctors ‘wonderful people’

Hundreds of internet users on Facebook and Twitter applauded the hospital staff at Worcestershire Acute NHS and called them “wonderful people”. From wishing a speedy recovery to the five-year-old who can be seen mentioning the ballet moves that she can do to “lovely medics” being cheerful, the video made many netizens emotional. Some of the Twitter users even lauded the “fantastic” dance performed by both the doctors and noted that going an extra mile for the patients always makes the person feel “special”.

In another mesmerizing ballet dance video, eight students trained from Dance Theatre of Harlem can be seen acing the ballet dance routine on the sunny streets of New York with some of them wearing sneakers. People have been loving the coordination maintained throughout the video and have also been speaking highly of their attires which includes a common white protective face mask.

Read - Instagram Influencer Squats At Montauk House After Not Paying $14K Rent, Owners File Suit

Read - Australia: Drone Captures Men Swimming Dangerously Close To Salmon, Shark I Watch
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND