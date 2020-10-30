'Absolute Superstars': UK Hospital Staff Performs Ballet For 4-year-old Cancer Patient

Amid the trying times of 2020, most people across the globe are gripped with a range of unprecedented circumstance and the biggest being COVID-19 pandemic. However, people have resorted to occasional kind gestures and heartwarming videos that are often captured from all corners of the world. In one such video, UK hospital staff can be seen performing a special surprise ballet performance for a five-year-old cancer patient. Since shared on social media, the video has garnered millions of views across different platforms and comments from people hailing the doctors, who can be seen wearing colourful tutus, the ballet dress.

The five-year-old patient, Isobel Fletcher can be seen delighted and thoroughly enjoying the performance by the two doctors, Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and Emma Maunder. As per reports, Fletcher is currently being treated for cancer for a second time and doctor’s “surprise gesture” was their way of showing “putting patients first” at Worcestershire Acute NHS. Daily Mail said in a report that the four-year-old is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Even though she has already completed two years of treatment in May 2019, it has relapsed again.

Watch:

When Ballet-mad Izzy came into our Children's Clinic for her cancer treatment, two of the team surprised her with a very special routine...



Huge thanks to Baylon & Emma for the lovely surprise, and well done Izzy for *literally* keeping them on their toes!#PuttingPatientsFirst pic.twitter.com/IvU1hG8MVG — Worcestershire Acute NHS (@WorcsAcuteNHS) October 26, 2020

Netizens call doctors ‘wonderful people’

Hundreds of internet users on Facebook and Twitter applauded the hospital staff at Worcestershire Acute NHS and called them “wonderful people”. From wishing a speedy recovery to the five-year-old who can be seen mentioning the ballet moves that she can do to “lovely medics” being cheerful, the video made many netizens emotional. Some of the Twitter users even lauded the “fantastic” dance performed by both the doctors and noted that going an extra mile for the patients always makes the person feel “special”.

You are such wonderful people. You did this out of love and we all love you for it. Hope Izzy recovers fully and who knows? We might see her dance at the Royal Ballet. Unlikely to see you two, lovely medics, but hey, you're the right people, in the right place, at the right time. — Edgar Baines (@EdgarBaines) October 27, 2020

Fantastic performance by Baylon and co! As ever, going that extra mile for the fantastic children going through such tough times. We will always remember Baylon and Fran chasing Jamie down the corridor after chemo! We wouldn't be where we are now without you all. Thank you. X — Jane Whittenbury (@JaneWhittenbury) October 27, 2020

Absolutely love this. Not only did it bring joy and laughter to Izzy, it made this grumpy old man smile so much an actual tear escaped and rolled down his face.

Thank you and my love and prayers to Izzy for a speedy recovery. — Delenn Moresby (@DelennMoresby) October 27, 2020

You absolute superstars 👏👏👏👏👏. Nice changement by Baylon and beautiful bourée by both. I hope Izzy has a swift and full recovery. — Lucie (@ByrneLuc) October 26, 2020

Once again, our marvellous NHS, amazing that these wonderful doctors took time to try and lighten this little girls suffering ❤️ — Tash #GSBOUT (@redheadWHU) October 28, 2020

This certainly brought a smile to my face. I had to watch it again which I don't often do! Well done guys for making a beautiful little girl laugh and happy! 👍🏽. Well done NHS! 👍🏽 — chocnmint (@chocnmint) October 27, 2020

In another mesmerizing ballet dance video, eight students trained from Dance Theatre of Harlem can be seen acing the ballet dance routine on the sunny streets of New York with some of them wearing sneakers. People have been loving the coordination maintained throughout the video and have also been speaking highly of their attires which includes a common white protective face mask.

Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem dancing through the streets of New York City pic.twitter.com/VYCo387qOc — ballet archive📁 (@balletclips) October 12, 2020

