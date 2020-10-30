Japan’s Sumida Aquarium Organises ‘Jellyfish Halloween’ For Visitors Amid COVID-19

In order to avoid crowding due to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of Halloween, Japan’s Sumida Aquarium, underneath Tokyo Skytree, Oshiage, has organized a spooky exhibition of colourfully lit jellyfish. Masqueraded as jack-o-lanterns, the 50m 'jellyfish tunnel' has been decorated with Halloween decorations such as bats, carved pumpkins, white and orange lights that glimmer to set the eerie mood, and appropriate music to set in the spooky atmosphere.

According to a release by Sumida Aquarium, the event "Halloween in Sumida Aquarium" commenced for the visitors from October 1st (Thursday) and will wind up on November 1st (Sunday). The tickets were sold in advance on the aquarium’s website. The aquarium designed its eight jellyfish aquariums, embedded in the wall, with creative Halloween themed background panels that depicted spooky patterns such as witches and pumpkins. The fluffy jellyfishes floating in the aquarium appeared like ghosts enjoying Halloween, swimming across the water with some giving an impression of Jack o’ lantern face. “You can experience a mysterious atmosphere with images of cute jellyfish transforming into ghosts and jack-o-lanterns, and Halloween-style music,” Sumida Aquarium informed the visitors in the description of the event.

Slightly eerie effect at night

This year, the aquarium also organized a special 6 pm night version of Halloween wherein the visitors can visit the "Halloween Horror tunnel” that changes its illumination night time. “In the daytime, the orange lighting makes for a lovely Halloween, and in the evening, the entire tunnel is dyed red, creating a slightly eerie effect that gives you a different atmosphere of Halloween,” the aquarium explained. Furthermore, at the aquarium’s Halloween-decor designed "Penguin Cafe", visitors can buy “soft-syringe” Halloween ice creams that have strawberry shot sprinkled on black-and-white coloured salt vanilla-flavored soft serve ice cream, and a bat illustration cookie to match the spooky environment.

ðŸ™‹ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¶ðŸ’•ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡µGarden eels & a Halloween jellyfish tunnelðŸðŸŽƒðŸ‘»ðŸ•¸ðŸ˜±ðŸ’–Sumida Sky Tree Aquarium https://t.co/uEyOWPkSEr — Kim and Sinbad (@kimnsin) October 23, 2019

Watch what happened at 7:27 in @kimnsin's broadcast: ðŸ™‹ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¶ðŸ’•ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡µGarden eels & a Halloween jellyfish tunnelðŸðŸŽƒðŸ‘»ðŸ•¸ðŸ˜±ðŸ’–Sumida Sky Tree Aquariumhttps://t.co/GxyPuKTn70 — Scornedwoman (@scornedwoman) October 23, 2019

(Images Credit: Sumida Aquarium)

