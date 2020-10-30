Two Covid-positive Women Give Birth To Triplets & Twins Respectively In Raipur, All Stable

Two COVID-19 positive women from Madhya Pradesh have given birth to triplets and twins respectively at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, as reported by the officials. The triplets have tested negative for COVID-19 in the first test but a repeat test will be conducted after a few days. Two of the triplets are with the mother, one is under observation in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The twins have also been kept at the NICU for treatment as they were born with respiratory problems. As per the AIIMS officials, all 5 children are currently safe, stable and secure.

एक बच्चा अभी भी एनआईसीयू में है। इन बच्चों को लगातार वेंटीलेटर और आक्सीजन की आवश्यकता पड़ी। एनआईसीयू के चिकित्सकों ने ही इनकी पूरी देखरेख की। तीनों बच्चों की पहली कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। — AIIMS, Raipur, CG😷 (@aiims_rpr) October 29, 2020

Read | Premature Baby Born The Size Of Superman Toy Recovers Complexities To Grow Healthy

"Doctors proved their expertise"

AIIMS has reported that this is the first time a COVID-19 positive patient has given birth to triplets at the hospital. The 28-year-old woman from Dhamtari was admitted to AIIMS and delivered 33-weeks old triplets on October 18. The COVID-19 positive patient belongs to a middle-class family and both husband and wife are government employees. The doctors from AIIMS' Neonatology Department ensured that the newborn babies were protected from COVID-19 infection. The triplets were initially kept in the NICU as they constantly needed ventilator and oxygen support. After five days, two of the triplets were reunited with the mother while one still remains under observation and is being taken care of by the specialists. The hospital officials informed that the triplets are stable and COVID-19 negative as of now.

Read | Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump As She Cheers For Virat Kohli In Recent IPL Match

Taking to Twitter the hospital further informed that in yet another case, a 33-year old COVID-19 positive woman from Durg gave birth to twins on October 19. The twins were born premature at 33 weeks and were provided treatment in order to prevent COVID-19 infection. The newborn twins were suffering from Respiratory Distress Syndrome and were kept in NICU under observation. The officials further reported that the babies are currently stable.

Read | Mandira Bedi Introduces Her Adopted Baby Girl Tara To The World, Calls Her 'blessing'

दुर्ग निवासी एक अन्य 33 वर्षीय कोविड-19 पॉजीटिव महिला ने 19 अक्टूबर को जुड़वां बच्चों को जन्म दिया। प्रसव 33 सप्ताह का था। बच्चों को कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाते हुए उपचार प्रदान किया गया। बच्चों को फेफड़े संबंधी दिक्कतें हैं जिन्हें एनआईसीयू में एडमिट कर उपचार कर रहे हैं। — AIIMS, Raipur, CG😷 (@aiims_rpr) October 29, 2020

Read | Pearle Maaney Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Vagamon And Looks Radiant In A Black Dress

Director of AIIMS, Raipur, Professor (Doctor) Nitin M Nagarkat hailed the team and the in-charge for their success while congratulating them. He lauded the in-charge Dr Phalguni Padhi while speaking about the facilities available at the AIIMS NICU. According to the Raipur AIIMS officials, Doctors Shrikrishna, Neelkant Sen, Yogesh Agrawal, Mazhar Hussain, Prateek, and Shweta took care of the patients and played a proactive role in ensuring their safety.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Looks Beguiling As She Flaunts Baby Bump In Shimmery Outfit

"Doctors in the department have proved their expertise by successfully dealing with such complex cases. We have 20 state-of-the-art beds in NICU and another two reserved for COVID-19 positive children. Doctors in the department have done a remarkable job during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Professor (Dr) Nitin M Nagarkar.

Read | Video: Orphaned Black Rhino Refuses To Sleep Without Blanket, Netizens Love 'sweet Baby'

(With inputs from ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.