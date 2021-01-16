Video: Ace The Doggo Climbs Ladders To Reach The Roof, Netizens In Disbelief

While cats are known for their agility, a dog’s sharp climb to the roof is now earning him plaudits from people across the globe. Ace, a golden retriever recently caught eyeballs after a video of him climbing a ladder straight up to the roof surfaced. Shared by his hooman on Twitter, the clip has already racked up over 400 thousand likes on the platform.

'I can't believe'

Posted by a user named, “Euan”, the 30-second video clips begins by showing the pet parent on the top of his house’s roof. As he continues to remove fairy lights, he turns around and finds his loyal pet standing right behind him. Astonished by the dog's move, he then checks out the CCTV footage. The latter half of the video consists of the CCTV footage and shows the golden coloured Ace, climbing the ladder one step at a time.

A genuinely cant believe this is real pic.twitter.com/ltt5WpmwLZ — euan (@euandonaghy) January 8, 2021

The video has already created a stir on the internet and has been viewed by nearly six million people since shared. Meanwhile, scores of people have also flocked to the post to express their amusement at the doggo's nimbleness with many stating that Ace could give cats a run for their money. "How are you going to get him down from there?," asked a curious user. While, another added, "My cats only have to hear the clank of the lift ladders and they are half way up them before they are steadied. Love climbing ladders."

Oh my God who got them down? — Kenoman (@KenomanBob) January 9, 2021

@EliAvaSaydemom remember Buster and the ladder and the "hidden" Frisbee on our Tina Way roof ??



eaun...BELIEVE IT — MichelleKrane (@Reelhousewife1) January 10, 2021

My dog did the same thing pic.twitter.com/PRAQGVjH5T — Zak The Rippa (@OnlyZakariSmith) January 9, 2021

I’m a roofer and my old boss used to bring a dog into work and amazingly he would climb the ladder.



Even more amazingly he learned how to use a hammer and was a good grafter but it was the cocaine sessions that let him down so he had to let him go. — gordy (@Grdy___) January 9, 2021

At least your dog can climb a ladder 😭pic.twitter.com/tkJwXBaPUk — Aasin (Ah seen) (@yourfaultlol) January 9, 2021

While this doggo is winning hearts, it still remains a fact that no other species can beat a cat's agility. In a testimony to the same, a clip of two cats doing an impeccably synchronized parkour act has left the netizens berzerk. Posted on Reddit by a page called ‘oddlysatisfying’ , the short clip shows the felines attempting some smooth jumps. With over 1865 upvotes, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

The video starts by showing two felines-one ginger white and other black- preparing to take a leap. A few seconds later, they both, in perfect sync, jump across over to a wall and then to the top of the adjacent wall.

