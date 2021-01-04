'New Friends': Dog And Dolphin's Playtime Video Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

A wholesome video of a dog and a dolphin has surfaced on the internet, leaving the netizens in complete awe. The video depicts the friendship between the two as the dog can be seen chasing the dolphin from outside the aquarium. Termed as ‘new friends’, the adorable video shows the dogs trying to be friends as the dolphin is throwing a few tantrums.

Friendship between dolphin and dog

The one-minute long video clip begins with the white-furred creature chasing the dolphin, which is inside the aquarium. The dolphin can be seen moving here and there, while the dog runs with it from outside the aquarium. Till the end, both the animals continue moving from one side to another, happily and enthusiastically.

Netizens react

Uploaded on January 3, the video has managed to gather over 900 comments. It has been upvoted 93 per cent times. In the comment section, one person wrote, "Dolphin: that dog is so cute!. Dog: that dolphin is so cute!". To this, one user replied, "Dolphin: that dog is so cute Dog: that dolphin is so cute Dolphin: I’m bored now, please let me out of here". Talking about the whale, one person wrote, "They must get so bored in those tanks...good on doggo for giving a bit of respite...". To this one person replied, "I was thinking the same - so incredibly depressing. The video was cute but seeing multiple huge dolphins (and orcas and belugas, etc) in teeny, tiny, dismal tanks is horribly sad".

