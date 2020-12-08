Viral Video Shows Cats Doing Parkour Act In An Impeccable Sync, Internet Amazed | Watch

A video clip of two cats doing an impeccably synchronized parkour act has left the netizens berzerk. Posted on Reddit by a page called ‘oddlysatisfying’ , the short clip shows the felines attempting some smooth jumps. With over 1865 upvotes, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

The video starts by showing two felines-one ginger white and other black- preparing to take a leap. A few seconds later, they both, in perfect sync, jump across over to a wall and then to the top of the adjacent wall. See the video here:

'Should make sports in Olympics'

Shared earlier today, the post has been flooded with comments from excited netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the incredible synchronization of the felines.

“I think both of them were surprised how that ended,” wrote a Reddit user. “Oh, heheh, you’re going this way too, huh? Awkwarrrrd, right? Soooo uhh... you catch any good mice lately?” quipped another Redditor voicing inner thoughts of cats. “Let’s make this a sport at the Olympics,” suggested a third.

Earlier this year, a video which shows three intrigued cats watching a game of catch had left everyone amused. Shared by a page Buitengebiedenon, which often shares joyful stories, the 19-second video features the felines sitting on a window sill and watching the game with their utmost attention. Sharing the clip, the user jokingly wrote that the cats were acting similar to how he and his friends watched a tennis match.

The clip starts by showing the three kitties sitting on the netted window sill as they watch kids playing outside. However, it is the amount of attention they pay to the ball’s movement is unmatched.

