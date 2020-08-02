Toddler Tries To Throw Cat In The Pool, But It Doesn't Go As Planned; Watch

A video of a baby’s hilarious failed attempt at slinging a pet feline into the pool as karma ensues, and he slips instead, has got the internet talking about the baby’s cruel intent and cat’s agility. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda, the 4-second footage depicts a toddler that tries to throw a black and white cat into the pool, however, the clever cat claws its way out and escapes as the boy eventually topples, splashing the water all over.

In the footage, it can be seen that the child runs towards a swimming pool with a cat clutched underneath his arm who is absolutely clueless about what’s happening. As the kid reaches the edge of the pool, he holds the cat out and tries to swing it across into the water. However, the smart cat’s fight or flight mechanism kicks in as it springs out of the boy’s arm and makes a run towards the dry land. Meanwhile, as the boy turns around to decipher the fastidious cat’s move, he loses balance and ends up inside the pool, drenched all over.

Susanta wrote in the caption that karma, perhaps, never considers the age when it strikes. While cats naturally aren’t fond of bathing, they tend to yowl and claw in anger to make their way out of a situation that involves a watery area. Although, the clip mostly prompted users to question the bossy child’s behaviour. Internet users opined that the boy should’ve put the cat down in the first place and he rightly deserved his instant karma when he fell inside the pool. Some hailed the cat’s defensive reaction, saying, “Go KItty Go”.

Karma doesn’t see age... pic.twitter.com/R39OotYTjR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 1, 2020

Netizens laud the fastidious cat

“Only the intention matters. Even if you commit a mistake with a good intention, KARMA doesn't punish. But you feign to do good things with bad intention- KARMA punishes and the degree of punishment is directly proportional to the harm intended,” a user pointed out. “As you sow so shall you reap,” said another.

