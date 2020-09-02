Adele Takes Jibe At Critics Who Accused Her Of Cultural Appropriation For Knotted Hairdo?

Hello singer Adele has embroiled herself in a controversy after posting a picture donning Bantu Knots on Monday, August 31. The Grammy winner was accused of cultural appropriation by many. The Instagram post that stirred up controversy features her posing in a Jamaican flag bikini top which she paired up with athleisure pants. After her followers mocked the singer for cultural appropriation, she was also seen giving it back to them.

Adele takes a jibe at critics

While the Someone Like You singer received tremendous backlash for her post, in her recent Instagram Live session, she made a comment which is making her fans believe that Adele is getting back at all the critics who have mocked her previously. During the live session, Adele commented “Wah Gwaan! Yow gyal, yuh look good enuh”. This Jamaican slang literally translates to “What’s up! Your girl, you look good, you know”.

It is yet unclear if the comment made by the singer was to mock the critics because she hadn’t addressed the backlash openly yet. Adele has been tight-lipped about the entire accusations of cultural appropriation, viral comments & memes. The musician shared the picture acknowledging the carnival in London saying, “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London”.

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it left netizens divided. While some made memes and accuse Adele of disrespecting black culture, others came to her extending their support. Check out the comments here:

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.



This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic.



Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

Adele just posted a photo of her wearing bantu knots erm pic.twitter.com/dCFC23enFv — Lâ·â‚ DYANMITE WENT NUMBER 1 (@negroarmy) August 30, 2020

adele sweetie.... you could’ve gone without the bantu knots pic.twitter.com/bwRt43xd08 — Jαáƒ§αÉ³α (@rhodespeaks) August 30, 2020

In the wake of the backlash, several others have come forward to defend the singer. As reported by Hollywood Life, David Lammy who is the Member of Parliament for the London Borough of Tottenham, said that the entire cultural appropriation facade aimed at the singer is nothing but ‘poppycock’. He added that the Skyfall singer was born and raised in Tottenham and hence she gets the cultural part the most.

Recently, Adele also took a fan completely by surprise by dropping in a personal chat through direct message. The musician said that the fan’s accounts has entertained her throughout COVID-19. Hence, she decided to appreciate his gesture. Take a look:

