Adorable! Cat Disappointed After Owner Refuses To Give Food, Netizens In Awe

In a recent video that was uploaded on Reddit, a lady can be heard asking if the kitty in the video wants something to eat. As an answer, the cat meows so as to say yes but then the voice of the lady who is off-camera can be heard saying that the cat just ate and therefore will not get anything more to eat.

'My cats do this all the time'

After hearing the humans reply, the cat lowers its head in a dejected fashion. The caption of the video states that the human in its refusal has greatly disappointed the cat. Take a look at the video below.

The video instantly went viral after being uploaded and received a ton of replies and comments. The video that was posted in the subreddit r/funny has accumulated more than 5,000 upvotes. Take a look at some reactions below.

One user commented that the cat genuinely looked so disappointed when its owner told the cat that it could not have any more food, to that a user replied, The cat was thinking “I know I just ate 😔”. One user said that they could hear the cat actually sigh when it was denied food while another chimed in and said that the cats sigh sounded so sad.

One user said that the cat looked so sad and that if the cat was there's that they would give the cat all the food there was, even their own. While another user said that the video of the cat with the disappointed look broke her heart and that they should just feed it. One user said that if this was their cat they would give them all the food. Another user said ‘If that was my cat it would be so fat. I could never say no again after hearing that sad little sound and oh my gosh that face.’

