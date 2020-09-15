Man Takes 'pretend To Pet Your Dog' Challenge With A Twist, Netizens Say 'adorable'

An adorable video is doing rounds on the internet in which people can be seen participating in a special challenge called 'pretend to pet your dog'. This challenge requires one to put their hand just above their pet dog as if they are about to pet the animal, but in real, does not and wait for the dog to see their reactions. But in an exceptional case, someone tried this challenge on their pet bird and the reaction was just amazing.

There is a challenge where you put your hand near your dog like you're going to pet them but don't actually pet them. Someone tried it on their bird and it was adorable. pic.twitter.com/d5mTvn0GjB — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) September 13, 2020

In the video, the pet bird can be seen sitting on something which appears like a bed and its hooman pretends to carress the animal putting hands just above the animal's head. The bird can be seen calmly standing for some time and then gently moves towards the palm of its hooman. The amazing expression given by the bird as it gets pet stormed the internet. The netizens were in awe to see the cute reaction.

Netizens delighted to watch video

The 27-second video was shared on Twitter on September 14 by 'Back to Nature' and it has managed to garner 147k views and 15.3k likes at the time of filing the copy. People have shared tonnes of various reactions to the video. A user commented, "Oh so tweet!" and the second user wrote, "Awww!!!". The third user wrote, "That's cute and amazing, that it comes from the bird, shows what a great bond they must have".

Many users have shared GIFs and images to express themselves what they feel about the video.

