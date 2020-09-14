Hina Khan Asks Fans "Are U Excited", Shares Snippet From Music Video With Dheeraj

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a snippet from her upcoming music video with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor was seen wearing a white gown as she blissfully posed for the short clip. The duo will soon be seen in the song Humko Tum Mil Gaye. Hina Khan shared the video from the sets of the song.

Hina Khan shares snippet from upcoming video with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Hina Khan could be seen in a white wedding gown in the video uploaded by her on social media. As the video began, Hina Khan was all smiles as she began twirling with joy showcasing her elegant gown. The gorgeous backdrop and the decorations of the set made for an amazing video featuring Hina Khan in the centre. Sharing the image, Hina Khan simply asked her fans in the caption whether they are excited about the upcoming video. She then used a few hashtags to highlight the upcoming video song.

Over the past couple of days, Hina Khan has been sharing numerous behind the scenes shots from the sets of Humko Tum Mil Gaye. The couple was seen posing in a cute manner in a monochrome picture a few days back. Several such images from the sets of Humko Tum Mil Gaye featured on Hina Khan’s social media profile. Soon enough, the actor also shared the official poster for the song as well in which she and Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen posing as a couple. Fans adored their chemistry and mentioned that they are quite eager to watch the music video.

Further on, the actor also shared a snippet from the music video highlighting certain aspects of the music video. A few snippets were shown in the short clip that added to the excitement of the fans to watch the upcoming music video. The actor even shared a countdown on her story that has kept fans quite intrigued about the new song. The song Humko Tum Mil Gaye is all set to release on September 15 at 11 am as per the poster of the song. Vishal Mishra has sung the beautiful song and thus many fans of the artists are looking forward to watching their favourite stars in the music video.

