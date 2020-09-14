Suniel Shetty And His Pet Brody Pose For Picture Amid Lush Greenery Backdrop

Suniel Shetty has a number of furry friends who he seemingly treats as family. Amid the entire lockdown. Suniel Shetty filled his Instagram handle with pictures and videos of his pets. Recently, Shetty posted a picture in which he and one of his pets were seen posing together staring into the distance. Fans have always adored the relationship he shares with his dogs. Followers of the superstar admire his love for his pets and are generally moved by it. The glorious picture garnered several positive comments for the actor.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty And Ahan Looks Dapper And Alike In This Fan-made Picture; See

Suniel Shetty and his pet pose for amazing picture together

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Posts "Men At Work" Video, Followers Comment "Duty Calls First"

Suniel Shetty in the picture could be seen wearing a white t-shirt along with a pair of shorts. He and his dog Brody were seen standing together and tall on the balcony of his property. The two were staring far into the distance in the picture. The green backdrop for the image simply went on to make the image look even more appealing. The green mountains surrounded by lush green trees made the picture an absolute delight to watch. Apart from fans, several personalities commented on the picture and praised Suniel Shetty “Anna” for his amazing post.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Chooses To 'rock The Grey' Look; Celebs Hail The Salt And Pepper Style

A fan even went on to ask Suniel Shetty whether he was looking at the waterfall ahead of him or was he checking the valley around him. To the fan's surprise, Suniel Shetty replied to his comment and mentioned that he was watching both, the waterfall and the valley. The fan seemed quite delighted to get this response from the actor.

Suniel Shetty is among the few actors in Bollywood who often interacts with fans over social media via the comments. Therefore, fans have shown him tremendous love in the comments for most of his pictures posted on the social media platform. In the past as well, Suniel Shetty had posted a picture of Brody in which he can be sitting on a couch. Suniel Shetty jovially called him a couch potato as he clicked the picture of his furry friend.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Shares His Soulmate’s 'fav Song’ On Her Birthday; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.