Pictures Of Adorable Panda Enjoying Food In Air-conditioned Room At Zoo Break Internet

A giant panda Erxi enjoying food at an air-conditioned room in Jinan Wildlife World in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province has amused the internet. A post shared on Twitter shows a cosy room was prepared for the black and white creature with air-conditioning and ice cubes to keep the panda cool as the temperature has risen due to the summers in Jinan in recent days. In the pictures shared online, Erxi can be seen seated in the wooden bench enjoying fruit ice cakes prepared by feeders at the habitat which are stored in cute pink bowls.

Giant #panda Erxi enjoys food in an air-conditioned room in Jinan Wildlife World in #Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/oXdwxkl7XF — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 15, 2020

Not just that, the giant creature also chomps on some bamboo and the coloured ice balls hanging from the tree as he seems to have grown exceedingly fond of the new settings in his home. Last year, the adorable creature received a car made of inedible bamboo logs and a fruitcake on his ninth birthday. While he has resided most of his life in the zoo in Jinan, he’s among the favourite animals for the zookeepers and is often treated with parties, gifts and a cake, as per local reports.

Happy birthday #Erxi! Erxi's keepers made him a fruit cake and a bamboo car filled with his favorite #Bamboo shoots to celebrate his 9th birthday🥳 #pandas pic.twitter.com/RpYpWhwwMV — EcoPlanet Bamboo (@EcoPlanetBamboo) July 28, 2019

Pictures of Erxi emerged going round in his new jeep which was an olive-green colour. He was seen consuming the shoots and leaves, as he sat in his locomotive for a ride. While Pandas are one of China's national animals that are adored and praised throughout the country for nearly anything the now ten-year-old Erxi has been special.

Giant panda "Erxi" enjoys frozen fruit to cool off at Jinan Wildlife World in Jinan.#Panda pic.twitter.com/QDVXrccxbW — Youth China (@YouthChina) July 16, 2019

Erxi cares a lot about cleanliness

In January, the lovable panda was spotted with his friend Yashuang, from SW China’s Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, playing and enjoying in the snow at their enclosure at Wild World Jinan in E China’s Shandong. Surprisingly, from the videos that emerged online on youtube, Erxi seemed to care a lot about cleanliness as he has seen taking showers after his exercise routines, even in the blistering cold of winter. Internet users have often called the panda “cute” “adorable” and a creature that could make anyone’s day.

Glad we traveled north! Giant pandas Yashuang and Erxi, originally from SW China’s Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, seem to enjoy the snow at their enclosure at Wild World Jinan in E China’s Shandong. pic.twitter.com/xkZtvv47xm — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 11, 2020

