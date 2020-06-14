Picture Of Dog Doing Dishes At The Sink Breaks The Internet, Netizens In Splits

While dogs are considered smart and intelligent creatures that can be trained to share the burden around the household, a man literally put his pooch at the sink to do dishes. In a hilarious post shared on Facebook by a user named Mukul Singh, a golden retriever can be seen perched on a chair by the kitchen sink wiping off the dish clean with a cloth in his paw. The caption of the video read, “He keeps loitering, and laying around the house, henceforth, he shall be fed only when he contributes in the house chores”.

With nearly a thousand shares, users poured in comical remarks as the post triggered laughter in the comments thread. Internet could relate the famous phrase to the moms as they yelled to push us to do some work around the house. “Your mom to you,” wrote a user, while making a laughter emoticon. Further, users called the adorable pooch “scooby” while some joked that the pet canine was subjected to domestic violence and must press charges against the owner. This viewpoint was backed by the fact that the man’s best friend seemed pretty upset as he sat on the kitchen counter cleaning the plate. A frown could well be noticed on its forehead as the pooch clearly was in no mood to up the ante or lend a paw to help.

Internet "impressed" with the pooch

“If I get such a cute and obedient dog, I'd more than happy to pet it,” wrote a user in the comment section in Hindi. “What a helpful dog,” wrote another in Hindi. Some users accused the owner of overburdening the canine citing that he was being vengeful on the poor chap as his mom might have ordered him to wind up the task. Check out some of the comments:

