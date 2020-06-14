Watch: 9-year-old Besties Reunite After 3 Months; Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

With borders reopening and lockdown restrictions easing down, people can now reunite with their family, friends ad loved ones. While, the internet is filled with wholesome video clips of relatives and family members reuniting, a recent clip of two 9-year-old girls coming back together has left people teary eyes. The video, that is now doing rounds which shows the two hugging each other post lockdown.

The short clip posted on twitter by a page called good new correspondent revealed who have been best friends since kindergarten. The 34-second clip shows one of them waiting eagerly as the other steps down from the car. They both then immediately run towards each other hugging and squeezing each other, eventually bursting into tears of joy.

POST QUARANTINE HUG: These two 9-year-old best friends since kindergarten reunite after 3 months in quarantine. Hermoso momento. #GoodNews #GoodNewsMovement pic.twitter.com/8cTNVGVF1E — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 11, 2020

Read: ‘Heart-touching’: Social Media Helps 12-year-old Boy Reunite With His Parents

Read: China: Facial Recognition Helps Reunite Man, Abducted As Child, With Family After 32 Years

'Love in the purest form'

The heartwarming clip was later reposted by Former basketball player Rex Chapman who revealed that the incident happened in Louisville, Kentucky where the two girls met after three months of lockdown. Since shared, the clip has been viewed over six million times and received 1.4 thousand likes.

Thank you for sharing this. I needed to see this bit of hope today. 🙂 — Michael Voinchet (@MichaelVoinchet) June 12, 2020

Love in its purest form. That is what true friendship is.💗 — Tina Webb (@LaundryPrncss) June 12, 2020

THANK YOU for this!!!

Watching this felt like drinking a tall, cold glass of water after crossing a desert. pic.twitter.com/RtlsV6hHRo — Will Jones (@WillJones54) June 12, 2020

Awww so sweet 💝 — TheGerminator 🆘 🎾👩‍🌾🐘🐶🐱 (@dahliabloom) June 12, 2020

Tears over this - beautiful children. — MJLDM (@MJFinbardelaney) June 12, 2020

Another overwhelming story of reunion, a 12-year-old boy was finally reunited with his parents after being stranded in a park in Dwarka. While writing about the power of social media and the ‘magic of Twitter’, IPS officer Arun Bothra said that the boy lived in Delhi with his parents who went back to their hometown in Bihar. However, the parents had left the 12-year-old behind with relatives with a promise to be back soon.

He also said that the relatives allegedly also threw the boy out after which he moved into a park in Dwarka. Bothra even shared that a Twitter user had shared the boy’s story and even tagged ‘India Cares’ the IPS Officer further mentioned that there were trains between Patna and Delhi which could help reunite the boy with his parents. Bothra, who is an officer in Patna then helped the 12-year-old’s parents to reach Patna and later India Cares arranged tickets for them to travel to Delhi.

Read: Juan Manuel Lillo Reunites With Guardiola As City's New Assistant Coach

Read: Sonam Kapoor Reunites With Rhea In Mumbai A Day Before Her B'day, Thanks To Anand Ahuja

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.