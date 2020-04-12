‘Best Siblings’: Adorable Video Of Baby Monkey, Kitten Leaves Netizens Awestruck

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On the occasion of Siblings Day, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared an ‘adorable’ video of a kitten and a baby monkey having a ‘lovely relationship’. In the video, one can see the baby monkey putting his hands around the kitten.

The ‘best siblings’ step down the stairs and then sit in front of a lawn, while admiring nature. The baby monkey then puts its arm around the kitten and cuddle with the kitten. While appreciating the ‘lovely relationship’ between the two, Nanda writes that the two have a relationship that fits enough to be ‘one of the best siblings’.

It’s not biology alone which makes Siblings.

On world siblings day, appreciate a lovely relationship fit enough to be one of the best siblings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ws92oyVGhQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 11, 2020

'Extraordinary' relationship

The video shared on April 11, has been viewed more than 7,000 times. With hundreds of comments, it has also garnered several comments. One internet user wrote, “It proved that all the living organisms are also our siblings. So human should think for coexistence”.

Too cute — deepakjayho1 (@deepakjayho1) April 11, 2020

So beautiful. — Anjan (@mysuru_sen) April 11, 2020

So adorable ❤️ — BluePassion11 (@bluepassion111) April 11, 2020

Truly adorable! — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) April 12, 2020

Amazing — Mamta Srivastava (@MamtaSr52617977) April 12, 2020

The IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks.

