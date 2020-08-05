Adventurous Parents Take Their Children To Climb Nearly 11,000 Feet Mountain, See Pics

A “proud dad” Leo Houlding celebrated his 40th birthday by leading his entire family including Jackson and Freya Houlding, aged three and seven respectively, and wife Jessica up the 10,853ft mountain of Piz Badile on the border of Switzerland and Italy. The pictures from the unique, adventurous “family outing” have caused a stir on social media with three-year-old Jackson reportedly becoming the youngest person to get to the top and Freya became the youngest person to reach the summit unaided.

Leo, who is a professional climber, is accustomed to climbing nearly 11,000 ft and other dangerous peaks across the world and his wife, is also an avid climber. However, now their “adorable” children are following similar footsteps by joining their parents on climbing the mountain 153 years to the day it was first climbed. Posting a set of six pictures on Instagram on August 1, Leo’s “incredible family” has taken the internet by storm and several internet users even said that his way of celebrating the birthday has ‘topped all parties’.

Family’s entire journey

Elaborating in the caption of the Instagram post, Leo said that the family of four spent the day in summit Bivi hut of Piz Badile after a family ascent of the North Ridge. He also said that his daughter went up and down the entire peak with any assistance while Jackson required the help of his “uber-mum”, who in the pictures can be seen carrying the little boy on her back. The entire climb was paced out on a four-day span till reaching the Val Masino valley, where Leo and Jessica spent their honeymoon 14 years ago.

Leo led the entire climb by carrying a heavy bag and then rapping down. All four of them climbed the fixed rope on micro-traxions enabling them to climb together and allowed Leo to show his daughter the “hidden fairy staircase. Concluding the long caption, the 40-year-old thanked his wife for being a huge support in the entire mission and also his “brave. Strong” children.

Leo Houlding wrote, “This proud Dad celebrated his 40th birthday in the summit Bivi hut of the Piz Badile, (3308m) following a family ascent of the 1000m North ridge, the finest route of its grade I've yet to climb.”

