Marathi Actor Shilpa Tulaskar Shares Video Of Her First Adventurous Jump; Watch Here

Marathi actor Shilpa Tulaskar is quite active on social media during the current lockdown. She is regularly treating her fans with updates about her life during the lockdown period. Shilpa Tulaskar recently shared a throwback video on her Instagram which gave her fans a glimpse of her adventurous side. She posted a video of her first bungee jumping adventure.

Shilpa Tulaskar's Instagram video of her bungee jumping

The Tula Pahate Re fame actor jumped off a cliff for bungee jumping two years ago. In the video shared by the actor, she is seen with a big smile on her face before jumping off. From the looks of her video, Shilpa Tulaskar is clearly not afraid of heights contrary to what the plot of Tula Pahate Re would have led to believe the audience of the show and her fans.

Shilpa Tulaskar also shared a long and heartfelt caption along with the post. The actor felt grateful for her life as she shared the adventurous video on the occasion of World Cancer Survivors Day.

In the caption of the video, Shilpa Tulaskar wrote, “Repost and long post alert! Two years of the first jump! As much as it was exhilarating, jumping; I was very inspired by this amazing and brave boy @ashukuki ! While my Vivaan pulled my heart out by jumping without a thought before me ( i turned my face away 🙈) I could do this with a smile because of you Ashu! Keep inspiring us forever with that amazing smile and grit! God bless! This jump is dedicated to you and each one after this too! ♥️♥️♥️ @vikramsingh_chauhan #worldcancersurvivorsday” The video is a recording of her watching the old footage on her television set. A lot of fans praised her brave adventure in the comments section.

Shilpa Tulaskar's shows

On the work front, Shilpa Tulaskar has acted in several Marathi films and Hindi television shows. She is best known for her portrayal of Rajnandini in Zee Marathi’s drama show Tula Pahate Re. She was seen with actor Subodh Bhave in the pivotal role. Apart from that she is known for her various TV shows like Veer Shivaji on Colors, Shanti, Choti Maa, 9 Malabar Hill, Trikal, Palcheen, Jersey No 10, Dil Mil Gaye, Ladies Special, etc.

