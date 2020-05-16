After CarryMinati, YouTube Reviews Elvish Yadav And Lakshay Chaudhary’s Videos

Since the past few days, there has been an ongoing feud between content creators on Youtube and the platform about the kind of content that been uploaded. A few days ago, YouTuber CarryMinati’s videos were deleted. In the latest development, YouTube has now gone ahead and deleted Elvish Yadav and Lakshay Chaudhary’s videos too.

YouTube has deleted CarryMinati’s videos from the platform citing that it violated its terms and conditions. YouTube has now gone ahead and scrutinized the content on other channels as well. The platform went ahead and pulled down videos from channels of other creators, Elvish Yadav and Lakshay Chaudhury.

Both the creators had videos similar to CarryMinati that spoke about an online war where both YouTube and TikTok were compared. The same started out after YouTubers were called out by TikTok user, Amir Siddiqui where he accused them of plagiarism. When CarryMinati responded to him in a YouTube video, the same was pulled down by the platform over violations.

Fellow YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Lakshay Chaudhary’s videos were taken off the platform as well. However, in a recent development, Elvish Yadav informed his fans that his video is back on the channel. However, Lakshay Chaudhary’s videos are still under review by YouTube. Elvish Yadav also added that his video that was previously removed have been demonetised by YouTube.

As soon as CarryMinati’s video was taken off YouTube, his fans rushed in to support him. The hashtag "Justice For Carry" even started trending on the internet shortly after. The YouTuber recently broke his silence on the same in a letter on social media and even added that it is “hard to accept” the same.

CarryMinati took to social media earlier today to release a statement and even spoke candidly about his dreams and aspirations. He even added that he put his “blood, sweat, and whole life” to his YouTube videos that helped people like him entertain viewers. CarryMinati also revealed that his video “will remain banned and won’t be restored”.

