After Police Departments, Paytm, Tinder, Bigg Boss Participates In Viral 'Binod' Trend

After police departments, payments, and dating apps, now Bigg Boss has picked up on the viral trend 'Binod' sharing the hashtag on Twitter. The official handle of Bigg Boss took to Twitter on August 9 jokingly asking netizens that who's it saying Binod is a contestant this year on the reality show. Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to begin this year in September and the makers of the show found an opportunity to promote the hit television programme by cashing in on a viral trend.

The bizarre trend 'Binod' started ranking on Twitter after a video shared by YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami went viral. The video shared on their channel Slayy Point talked about the Indian comment section explaining why it is garbage from which the meme was born. In their video, the YouTubers talked about one particular comment from a user named Binod Tharu, who commented own name in the comment section as if he was marking his territory. And Binod was not alone in doing so, several other users had shared their own names in the comment section for no good reason, which became a point for Abhyudaya and Gautami to slam the commenters.

Here's whar others tweeted

Netizens quickly picked up the name 'Binod' and started sharing it as jokes and memes, triggering a trend on social media. Yesterday, various police departments from across India participated in the trend, including payments app Paytm and dating platform Tinder. Mumbai Police department, which is known for being pro-active on Twitter gave it a privacy twist as it requested people named 'Binod' to change their password if by any chance their password is their name because it is going 'pretty viral'. While Uttar Pradesh police shared the text 'Binod' with a sub-text that read, "now, since we have your attention, please wear a mask."

Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

