Paytm Changes Its Name To ‘Binod’ On Twitter, Netizens Say 'unbelievable'

In a hilarious move, the popular Indian e-commerce payment company Paytm on August 7 changed its verified Twitter handle name to ‘Binod’, a term that has now picked up as a viral meme fodder across India’s social media. Of late, the internet has been relating everything and everyone to ‘Binod’. While #Binod has recently been trending on Twitter with an onslaught of memes pouring in relentlessly, a Twitter user that goes by the name ‘Gabbar’ requested Paytm to “be a sport” and switch its official name to ‘Binod’. As Paytm complied to Gabbar’s appeal, replying “done”, laughter, jokes, and memes ensued social media in the comments threat on the verified account of Paytm.

With its popularity rooted in the viral YouTube video related to Indian comments sections posted by the renowned group, Slayy Point, the term gained its recognition after a user named Binod Tharu had something to say. “Binod”, wrote the Binod Tharu on the video titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD). Instantly, the user was in the spotlight. YouTubers took notice of the humour, and launched a meme fest on either the term “Binod” dedicated to the bogus comments or the person Binod for his witty remark, well, that remains unestablished.

Meanwhile, the video that accounts for the term’s popularity features the challenges of a typical internet user in comprehending comments section across India’s social media landscape. Ranging from annoying, vitriolic, to fictitious, some in dire need of spell checker, while others resonating absolutely uncalled for sentiments of an "unknown" online peer. The video showcases how, sometimes, comments turn to our biggest foible, so much so, they might even haunt us in our sleep, as Binod would agree. Ever since, social media content creators have stumbled on Binod more often with a load of memes and jokes. Users have cropped stills from Bollywood’s Comedy flicks and used one-liner to convert it to one ‘Binod Joke’.

Netizens crack jokes, launch memes

As Paytm decided to jump the wagon, a user commented, “So basically, my dad just paid for all the Groceries this evening through BinodTM.” While another said, “Imma Switch from Google Pay to PayTm just for this now.” One other took the humour a notch up as he created the header for Paytm with bold text written on it that read “Binod”.

Paytm Social media manager: pic.twitter.com/CLasKwRkzG — Abhay Sharma (@SharmaAndPuns) August 7, 2020

Imma Switch from Google Pay to PayTm just for this now — WhateverVishal (@WhateverVishal) August 7, 2020

What about the header?

Here you go!

👀 pic.twitter.com/Ui0YKgjuMM — Apoorv Agarwal (@iApoorvAgarwal) August 7, 2020

Hey Binod ! Tea or coffee? — Sandeep Kumar Biswal🌟 (@msd7sandy) August 7, 2020

When I open paytm 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jRp1hxIvBD — Binod Karmakar (@_BinodKarmakar) August 8, 2020

Binod-19 has spread all over the world !! pic.twitter.com/m45867McvP — you_are_not_goodlooking_but_i (@_but_i_am) August 8, 2020

Everyone on social media right now #binod pic.twitter.com/5fXLPQHOtE — alpha dude zone (@alphadudezone) August 8, 2020

