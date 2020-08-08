'Binod Is Everywhere': Paytm, Tinder, Police Departments Share Hilarious Memes

A bizarre trend 'Binod' was ranking on Twitter after a video shared by YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami went viral. The video shared on the channel Slayy Point talked about the Indian comment section explaining why it is garbage. A meme was born from the video, which is going viral on social media platforms. In their video, the YouTubers talked about one particular comment from a user named Binod Tharu, who commented own name in the comment section as if he was marking his territory. And Binod was not alone in doing so, several other users shared their own names in the comment section for no good reason, which became a point for Abhyudaya and Gautami to slam the commenters.

Binod everywhere

Netizens quickly picked up the name 'Binod' and started sharing it as jokes and memes, triggering a trend on social media. Now, several police departments and companies on Twitter are also participating in the trend, with payments app Paytm even changing its name on the micro-blogging site. Mumbai Police department, which is known for being pro-active on Twitter gave it a privacy twist as it requested people named 'Binod' to change their password if by any chance their password is their name because it is going 'pretty viral'. While Uttar Pradesh police shared the text 'Binod' with a sub-text that read, "now, since we have your attention, please wear a mask."

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

Nagpur city police took the opportunity to aware people about the importance of staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic as it wrote, "Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe." meanwhile, dating app Tinder informed people that Binod is on its platform and has found a match in Binodini. Tinder went one step further to share what 'Binod' and 'Binodini' were chatting about, for which it received flak with Twitter users reminding it to respect their privacy (all in good humour though).

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

Binod just messaged her saying 'naam toh suna hi hoga' https://t.co/FhOHPiGK7u — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

Please leave Binod and Binodini alone @Tinder_India ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/PpKb44h5tC — Kash ðŸŒº (@KrazyKudii) August 7, 2020

Here's the link to the original video by Slayy Point from which the meme was born:

