AI-generated Animated Portraits Bring Freedom Fighters To Life, See Surreal Pictures

A Twitter user recently shared AI-generated images of prominent freedom fighters and brought them to life through animation work. Keerthik Sasidharan shared a series of old pictures of Indian historic figures, which come to life after clicking on the video button. In the caption, Sasidharan revealed that he used the ‘Heritage AI algorithm’, which helped him add facial animations such as smiles, nods, blinks and head tilts to still portrait photos.

Sasidharan used the technology to reanimate images of freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, Lokmanya Tilak, Kasturba Gandhi, and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda. While he called Bhagat Singh’s animation ‘surreal’, he also shared a video of “great master” Sri Aurobindo. The effect is stunningly life-like and Sasidharan even wrote that if Swami Vivekananda had seen the animation, he would have laughed at such algorithm efforts. Check out some clips below;

Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh -- a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 -- run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

The great master and teacher Aurobindo wrote, when he was young, a revolutionary spirit, and a restless mind, nearly a century ago: "The Time has perhaps come fot the Indian mind, long pre-ccupied with political and economic issues, for a widening of its horizon." pic.twitter.com/8U9BwxoE7Z — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

It is worth noting that the app called that ‘deep nostalgia’ is an AI-powered technique from the online family tree service ‘MyHeritage’. While using the app, users can choose from a set of pre-recorded animations that can be transferred onto their own still photos. One can crop faces from group shots but cannot yet animate multiple people in one frame.

Netizens call it ‘unbelievable’

Meanwhile, since shared, the clips have taken the internet by storm. Some netizens were awestruck by the use of Artificial Intelligence, while others expressed concerns over the general use of “deep fakes”. One user wrote, “Wow! usually abhor the idea of photo filters & photo algorithms taking over natural photography. But, for once, am awestruck of this App/ technique/ algorithm used to create a 3D perspective of these legends of India's freedom struggle. Amazing”. Another added, “Unbelievable. First I thought I was seeing a recorded video!”

For sure they look impressive. But one has to be aware of Deepfake videos and scared too as common man can't distinguish them from real ones. Could be used to spread fakes n rumours — Vedic Land (@Vedicland) March 1, 2021

This is scary. Same AI can be used to make a video in which a person is saying things she/ he never said. One can also create a person who does not exist and make him/her appear in a video too! Deep fake technology can be outright scary. — Vikram Ghanekar MS MRCSEd (@vikramghanekar) February 28, 2021

Goosebumps & tears as I watch Historical giants coming to life. Especially when I saw Bhagat Singh. — Fitoori फितूरी🇮🇳 (@UrbanFitoor) February 28, 2021

Awestruck.. simply amazing. Thank you. — 'घर बैठा' आवारा (@Total_Bunkum) February 28, 2021

Who has developed this Heritage AI algorithm? It's fascinating. And far better than some gimmicks used by film makers to recreate the past by bringing alive long-dead historical figures on screen. — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) February 28, 2021

Wow...!! Looks like the portraits on the walls of hogwarts school. — Manuka Vinayak (@ManukaVinayak) February 28, 2021

This is simply amazing. Of course it once again made me realise how young he was when he sacrificed his life for a free India.



शत् शत् नमन — N SOOD (@NSOOD6) February 28, 2021

Fascinating use of technology. Could be used at monuments dedicated to these noble souls. — H Chandrasekhar (@HOSKOTEC) February 28, 2021

