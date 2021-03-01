Last Updated:

AI-generated Animated Portraits Bring Freedom Fighters To Life, See Surreal Pictures

Twitter user, Keerthik Sasidharan recently shared AI-generated images of prominent freedom fighters and brought them to life through animation work.

A Twitter user recently shared AI-generated images of prominent freedom fighters and brought them to life through animation work. Keerthik Sasidharan shared a series of old pictures of Indian historic figures, which come to life after clicking on the video button. In the caption, Sasidharan revealed that he used the ‘Heritage AI algorithm’, which helped him add facial animations such as smiles, nods, blinks and head tilts to still portrait photos. 

Sasidharan used the technology to reanimate images of freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, Lokmanya Tilak, Kasturba Gandhi, and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda. While he called Bhagat Singh’s animation ‘surreal’, he also shared a video of “great master” Sri Aurobindo. The effect is stunningly life-like and Sasidharan even wrote that if Swami Vivekananda had seen the animation, he would have laughed at such algorithm efforts. Check out some clips below;

It is worth noting that the app called that ‘deep nostalgia’ is an AI-powered technique from the online family tree service ‘MyHeritage’. While using the app, users can choose from a set of pre-recorded animations that can be transferred onto their own still photos. One can crop faces from group shots but cannot yet animate multiple people in one frame. 

Netizens call it ‘unbelievable’ 

Meanwhile, since shared, the clips have taken the internet by storm. Some netizens were awestruck by the use of Artificial Intelligence, while others expressed concerns over the general use of “deep fakes”. One user wrote, “Wow! usually abhor the idea of photo filters & photo algorithms taking over natural photography. But, for once, am awestruck of this App/ technique/ algorithm used to create a 3D perspective of these legends of India's freedom struggle. Amazing”. Another added, “Unbelievable. First I thought I was seeing a recorded video!”

