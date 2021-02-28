What Is The Weirdest Snack You Have Eaten? Netizens Share Bizarre Combinations

When it comes to food, there is no dearth of creativity on the Internet. So many netizens have their own set of bizarre, yet interesting, food combinations that they swear by. A Twitter thread began this discussion on the weirdest food combinations that people have tried. An author Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan on Twitter tells about the weirdest snack she has eaten as a teenager and she asks netizens about their version of unusual snacks. Since being shared the post has gathered several comments from netizens. Users reacted to the question of sharing the most eccentric foods they had combined and loved as teens.

Weirdest snack you have eaten

It all started when the author wrote about the strangest snack she has eaten and loved as a teenager. She in her post wrote, "Teen me used to love dipping ice cubes into salt and eating them together like I used to fill the ice trays every evening so I'd have fresh ice for the next day." After her post several netizens wrote about the weirdest snack they have eaten. See the post

What's the weirdest snack you've been into? Teen me used to love dipping ice cubes into salt and eating them together, like I used to fill the ice trays every evening so I'd have fresh ice for the next day 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan (@reddymadhavan) February 27, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has accumulated several comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Coriander powder mixed with sugar." Another user wrote, "Dahi and ketchup." "Ditto, the crunch of the ice, just loved it, no salt though. Still gobble my ice cream", wrote another individual. "Oreos with a wasabi layer on top of the cream, icecream with pickle, egg and jam", wrote another user. Another user wrote, "Teenage me would take a chapati, smear it with jam and balchao and chomp that. Sometimes milk powder and a banana added to the wrap." Ranging from chili powder on bread to ice with chat masala, the comments section is surely a laughter riot.

Dahi and tomato ketchup — Stuporman (@Pakespeare) February 27, 2021

Kurkure in Pepsi. Not even sorry. 😁 — Riti (@notsoquietgenre) February 27, 2021

Fresh, hot French fries dipped in vanilla ice cream. Yum! — Maryann Taylor (@maryanntheresa) February 27, 2021

grilled cheese made with sourdough bread > all other bread — charlie gold (@xcharliegoldx) February 26, 2021

oh my gosh i thought this was just me, i used to do this with ice and chaat masala!! — tara (@taralikestea) February 27, 2021

Melt peanut butter and dark chocolate in to dahi for a protein snack dessert. Everyone I've made try this has stopped speaking to me. 😅 — चालू चंट (@ennkayemm) February 27, 2021

Red chilli powder on bread. Mayo and strawberry jam on bread for my sister. — Aneela Z Babar (@AneelaBabar) February 27, 2021

