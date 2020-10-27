AI Robot Creating Banksy-inspired Artwork Wants To 'spray Paint The World'; See Pics

A web developer has now created an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot that can impressively recreate the artwork of famous British street artist Banksy. Named ‘GANksy’, the bot can churn out artworks ranging from mural to street art. However, Matt Round, who created the bot has yet not accepted that his creation was based on the anonymous street artist, citing legal reasons. Speaking to Speaking to the Art Newspaper, he said that the bot was inspired by a “certain street artist”.

Talking about its conception, Round said that the AI was created using a “generative adversarial network that was trained on hundreds of street art photos of (presumably) Banksy's works.” Elaborating further, he said that 'GANksy’ was “born into the cloud” last month and underwent training on hundreds of “photos for thousands of iterations” to be able to churn out original images, derived from its understanding of shape, form and texture.

'GANksy wants to be put into a robot body'

"GANksy was born into the cloud in September 2020, then underwent a strenuous A.I. training regime using hundreds of street art photos for thousands of iterations to become the fully-formed artist we see today. All of GANksy’s works are original creations derived from its understanding of shape, form and texture. GANksy wants to be put into a robot body so it can spraypaint the entire planet," Round wrote on his website.

Currently, the bot’s artwork is highly sorted after by art lovers. In October 2018, GANksy created portrait by French collective Obvious sold for $43 thousand, way above its estimated price $10 thousand.

Meanwhile, Banksy recently made headlines after his representation of an Impressionism painting of 1899 was sold at the rate of £7.5 million. The masterpiece has become the second-most expensive illustration to be created by an English street artist. The painting was recreated in the year 2005, by adding a few modern objects like a shopping trolley to classic artwork. The original painting was created in 1899 by Claude Monet and was titled The Water Lily Pond. Twitter has been quite divided over the subject as some people love the representation while others do not have a high opinion of it.

