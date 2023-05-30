AI Takes Historical Icons Like Einstein And Shakespeare To The Gym! Take A Look

In the real world, historical icons like Abraham Lincoln and Isaac Newton might not have had much in common. But in the fantasy world of artificial intelligence (AI), they can go as far as sharing a hobby in gymming. One AI enthusiast has made this very fantasy possible.

Sharing a series of digitally-modified images on Instagram, a user named Sahid depicted how prominent figures including Mahatma Gandhi, Isaac Newton, William Shakespeare, Rabindranath Tagore, Karl Marx, Vincent Van Gogh, Nikola Tesla, Vincent Van Gogh, Abraham Lincoln, Nelson Mandela, and Albert Einstein would look like if they had a shared love for hitting the gym.

Social media users react to the AI art

''Buff historical figures, they've been hitting the gym above,'' the artist captioned the post. The images, created by the AI application Midjourney, feature chiseled and shredded versions of prominent leaders. While Mahatma Gandhi is seen weightlifting, Vincent Van Gogh is seen posing in a muscular form.

The images were shared about a week ago and have garnered nearly 5,000 likes so far. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Lincoln in professional wrestler, who fought 300 matches and lost only once." Another user added, "Lincoln as Wolverine," while a third user said, "Oh I know the first one, it is Indian Popeye," referring to Mahatma Gandhi.

Lately, AI-created images have garnered lots of attention on social media. While some have lauded the creativity and artistic freedom that comes with it, others have warned that the technology comes with a string of risks like identity theft, disinformation, and ethical concerns.