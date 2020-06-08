Video Shows Aircraft Refueling Mid-air, Netizens Say 'outstanding Precision'

A video of an airplane refuelling its tank mid-air in the sky amid the ongoing flight from a jet that is hovering behind has sparked a huge reaction on the internet. The 10-second clip was shared on Twitter by a page named Science is Amazing that features in-flight refuelling (IFR) also known as air-to-air refuelling (AAR) in which the military aircraft or the fuel tanker can be seen transferring the fuel to an airplane using its "probe-and-drogue" system where a pipe is injected into the receiver.

With over 2.3 million views, the internet was left stunned at the aerial refuelling activity carried out in the sky as the two aircraft slowly flew positioned in chronology one after the other. The aircraft ahead with a white and blue metal body could be seen undergoing severe turbulence as the fuel is pumped into it with an extended grappled line from a refuelling hose from military aircraft. Despite severe winds, interestingly, as the users pointed out, the looped hose connected with the receiver’s line that reached straight for the tanker. Not just that, the receiver airplane was able to haul it back after the cable was connected without even deviating it in any other direction.

This is how airplanes are refueled on the go pic.twitter.com/CGsvQ6MCmo — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) June 7, 2020

Netizens surprised at the risky procedure

“Really? I Am surprised the wind up in the sky couldn't blow the funnel away,” wrote a user. “I think both parts are magnetic,” replied the second. “My man, airplane pilots are trained to be in perfection, if they are not, then they are bad,” wrote third. “This is a feature available only on fighter aircraft, as they have smaller fuel capacity due to various limitations,” wrote the fourth. While some users joked about the procedure, others thought that the process “Seems much easier than it used to be on Top Gun!”

The precision on this is outstanding — Heisenberg 🇩🇿⚖ (@EFOM96) June 7, 2020

No, this feature is available on large bombers and cargo planes. Fighters are equipped with "drop 370" tanks which they can jettison mid-flight incase a dog fight occurs.

I've seen this done live over Saudi/Kuwait. Topped off some F-16's!!!

Way cooler than the movies make it look — The SIMPLE Life!! (@DatGrownMan_DM) June 7, 2020

Notice the tug after the connect, the smaller aircraft sure gives the larger one tremors — आत्मनिर्भर Jerry (@hAOA1MqMpotcC7v) June 7, 2020

*Baby aeroplanes are made. — _🙄Darren🤔👌🏿🐝 (@_DBell_489) June 7, 2020

I taught movie Air force one scene was false — S/W Engg (Aatmanirbhar) (@bhrtww) June 7, 2020

Definitely NATO Refueler and possibly an A-6 Avenger fighter judging by the probe... — The SIMPLE Life!! (@DatGrownMan_DM) June 7, 2020

I could never catch that thing in Top Gun for NES when I was a kid. — ShelterFromRain (@ShelterFromRain) June 7, 2020

wooooow — Syed Ashhar Ali (@AshharSyedAli) June 7, 2020

Sooooo Kool — Gypsy (@GYPSY86542785) June 7, 2020

Could they save eachother ? — Dr. Game-Over (@h0mer_0s) June 7, 2020

helicopters too 😬 — benjystoned (@bennyjuks) June 7, 2020

First time i see this when i watching air force one — klm (@SvaerdF) June 7, 2020

Must be a "non return valve" — CertainlyUncertain (@UncetaintyQ) June 7, 2020

Damn — Nishant Bardoloi (@BardoloiNishant) June 7, 2020

