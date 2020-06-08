Video: Old Man Kneeling In Solidarity With Anti-racism Movement Gives Netizens Hope

Amid the anti-racism protests in Vancouver, a video of a man who uses crutches getting on the ground to take a knee in solidarity with the movement has taken the internet by storm. The video initially shared by retired American professional basketball player, Rex Chapman and then retweeted by American rapper-actor Ice T has been viewed more than 2.5 million times. While called the man ‘real people’, Ice T also urged people to not let the authority ‘kill the unity’.

This is REAL people.. Don’t let them kill the UNITY. https://t.co/5EZiAzSQ7e — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 7, 2020

Netizens call the video ‘powerful’

Since shared, the video has gone viral. With nearly 90,000 likes, internet users said that the ‘powerful’ video gave them ‘real hope’. According to an international media outlet, people of all ages came out in droves to participate in the Vancouver demonstration, which comes in response to the killing of Floyd. The video of the old man kneeling has made netizens ‘cry’. One internet user wrote, “Strength in unity! Let’s stand together for all our brothers and sisters! Together we’re unstoppable!”

The chills that ran through my body... love this 🥰 — Patrick ⭐️ (@youravghoe) June 7, 2020

I love this. This is what we need. — Christina Warren (@film_girl) June 7, 2020

That is awesome. Bless them all. — Ignacio David Castro! (@DickBenedict) June 7, 2020

Unity and Dignity shall NOT be killed! — Chris❤️Rad🛐Finch 7 (@RadFinch) June 7, 2020

Burst into tears. The love and empathy on display gives me real hope. — CJ Gronner (@Blogtownbycjg) June 7, 2020

That is powerful. — Vote Trump Out 2020 (@ModifiedSag) June 7, 2020

Ok.. 😭beautiful doesn’t cover it! Genuine solidarity. This IS Love in action on everyone’s part — TammyLyn (@tammlyn48) June 7, 2020

