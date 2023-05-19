Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela Give Red Carpet Fashion A Unique Spin

Quick links:
Cannes veteran Aishwarya's first sartorial pick was a forest green Valentino in all-out shimmer. The ruched body of the dress wrapped around to double up as a cape as Aishwarya posed for the camera.
Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a Sophie couture black and silver number featuring a floor length bow and loosely placed yet structured hood rising from the bust.
Urvashi's first walk at Cannes 2023 featured a pop pink ballgown covered in a sea of crimped ruffles and a shimmery bustier. She paired this with astatement neckpiece featuring intertwined crocodiles.
She switched out pop pink for a pale orange for her second look which featured a sheer lacy halter-necked bodice trailing in to layered tulle ruffles. She accessorised with a beaded red mini bag.