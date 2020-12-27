Ajmer Man Gifts Wife A Plot Of Land On Moon, Wife Calls It 'out Of The World'

Ajmer based woman Sapna Anija’s dream came true when her husband Dharmendra Anija gifted her three acres of land on the moon on their wedding anniversary. According to ANI, he bought the land on the moon because he wanted to do something special for his wife on the occasion of their eighth wedding anniversary. He bought the land through Luna Society International, a firm in New York City, USA. The process took nearly one year to complete.

The 'out of the world' gift

Speaking to ANI, Dharmendra Anija said, “It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the moon for her”. He added, “I’m happy. I think I’m the first man in Rajasthan to buy land on the Moon”.

Sapna said that She had never expected that she would receive such a special “out of the world” gift from her husband.

(Image Credits: ANI)

