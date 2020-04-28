Netflix: Kajol's Generational Drama 'Tribhanga' May Get An Earlier Release Date

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people are turning more and more towards streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. This has put pressure on these OTT platforms and demand for new content has never been this high. Amidst this, Netflix India has asked the makers of Kajol Devgan’s Tribhanga to speed up the filming process and release the film early. Read more:

Tribhanga may get an earlier release date

According to reports, Netflix has initiated a dialogue with the makers of the film Tribhanga to release the film this year instead of its original release date which was set in 2021. The film is supposed to release online in mid-2021. Reports state that while Netflix has several projects lined up, Tribhanga is one of the projects which is close to finishing.

The editing process is complete and only the background music and VFX work are pending. Therefore, the OTT platform and the streaming giant has asked the makers to deliver this project as soon as possible. The team was waiting for the lockdown to get over before resuming their work but it has been said that there might be a change in the release date.

Siddharth Malhotra, the producer of Tribhanga, has stated that there may be a change in the date and it is up to Netflix. After the film is delivered to the streaming giant, it will go through some internal processes, which may take a month or so. He also said that the team cannot resume the work until the lockdown gets over. Talking about the sound effects and VFX, he said that the film may take a month or two to get ready. The team is hoping to deliver the film to Netflix by July.

