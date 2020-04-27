Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha And Others Featured In A 'time Machine' Post; See Pics

Recently, Bollywood and fashion photographer Viral Bhayani shared a series of photos which feature several celebrities of Bollywood. It had several photos clicked in the month of April and has covered several events that took place on that day. Read on to know more about this throwback post:

ALSO READ | Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About Scene That Emotionally Disturbed Him For Weeks

Viral Bhayani's throwback photo from 2011

On April 26, 2020, Viral Bhayani shared a throwback photo calling it a time machine post. In the post, fans can see several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma. Other photos also feature Sushmita Sen, Neeta Ambani, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor. One of the photos also features Sanjay Dutt and his family, as well as the girl from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

ALSO READ | Karan Wahi Shares BTS Pictures With Lara Dutta And Rinku Rajguru From 'Hundred'; See Pics



ALSO READ | The Rolling Stones' New Song 'Living In A Ghost Town' Is Relatable To Today's Time; Read

This post also had photos of Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and Priyanka Chopra. The post is captioned, "Back in my time machine as we go back to check what happened on April 26th. Brand new entry #KartikAaryan and #nushratbharucha are seen at #pyarkapunchnama meet. Legendary painter #akbarpadamsee meets #nitaambani . There is #TigerShroff and #ShraddhaKapoor promoting #baaghi. #KanganaRanaut #sushmitasen #anushkasharma #ranveersingh #SonamKapoor #Priyankachopra #sanjaydutt #harshalimalhotra #malaikaarora #sonalyseygal #arjanbajwa."

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor, At 63, Flaunts His Ripped Biceps As Rhea Kapoor Goes 'Ugh, Parents'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.