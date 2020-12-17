‘All I Want For Christmas’: UK's Animal Shelters Write To Santa To Find Home For Dogs

Christmas is just around the corner and everybody is writing letters to Santa Claus. In the United Kingdom, staff across various animal shelters have decided to do something same as they are writing letters to Father Christmas and sharing stories of unwanted dogs to find them a suitable pet parent. According to reports by the Daily Mail, Dogs Trust Chief Executive, Owen Sharp is encouraging families to get in touch if they are interested in adopting any of their dogs.

Dog trusts write to Santa

Taking to Twitter, the Dogs Trust posted an image of Alfie, a handsome Greyhound, who is looking for a home. According to reports by the official website, the dog is an ex racing Greyhound who has finished his racing career and is now looking for his forever home. The handsome dog is fine with children over 12. Stating the kind of house that Alfie needs, the site says, “He cannot be left on his own yet so will need his owners around all the time for as long as it takes for him to feel secure. He is worried by other dogs if they are too lively or invade his personal space and would prefer not to share his new owners or the sofa with another dog. He may have calmer walking buddies”. The site further tells that Alfie loves people and is always happy.

On seeing the adorable image, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Here's one for you Alfie. Hope you find a home soooooooon, it's the best thing ever endless cuddles, walks, tummy rubs oh and treats. I found mine 2018 th". Another person wrote, "Oh Alfie, you are so gorgeous. I hope that very soon you will find a wonderful home with a nice comfy sofa just for you!". Tweeples are also Retweeting the image with their own captions.

