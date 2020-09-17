Good News: 91-yr-old Embracing Online Teaching; 8-yr-old's Message To Teachers; And More

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From 91-year-old embracing virtual teaching to farmer's exceptional contribution to the daughter's education, these are five best from today.

91-year-old embraces virtual teaching 'like a boss'

Online classes amid coronavirus pandemic come with challenges, however, one 91-year-old professor is embracing virtual teaching ‘like a boss’. Facebook user Julia Krohn Mechling recently posted a photo of her father sitting in front of a computer and taking online lecture. In the caption, Mechling informed that her father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for 50+ years.

8-year-old Bangladeshi boy's message for teachers wins hearts

While teachers worldwide have set an outstanding example by going the extra mile with their contributions to impart education to kids despite institutions’ closure, a kid sought to express gratitude, taking an opportunity to thank teachers worldwide. What made the clip worth appreciating was that the heartfelt gesture was portrayed by an 8-year-old in footage that has now taken the internet by storm. Shared by UNICEF Bangladesh on its official Twitter handle, the clip depicts an 8-year-old kid named Farzad, who conveys a special message holding a placard, thanking the teachers for proving that “anything is possible in this pandemic.”

Eight-year-old Farzad's message to his teachers will put a smile on your face. 💕



A big shoutout to teachers all over the world for doing everything they can to support their students during the #COVID19 pandemic.#ThankYouTeacher pic.twitter.com/CG6lgsHegA — UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 16, 2020

Farmer sells cow for daughter's education

A farmer from Himachal Pradesh has earned a lot of praises on social media for selling his cow so that his daughter could continue online classes amid coronavirus lockdown. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the farmer, who has not been named, revealed his struggle to buy a smartphone just so that the studies of his 10-year-old daughter weren’t compromised. He said that he had to drop out of school in eighth grade, but wanted his kids to get the best education possible.

"Money has always been tight- I make 5000 Rupees each month, sometimes less, but I ensured that both my children went to school,” the farmer said.

Toddler meets 'Fiona the hippo' at Zoo

A photo of the US’ most loved hippopotamus from the Cincinnati Zoo namely Fiona The Hippo meeting with a Black toddler and wearing the expressions of warmth, contentment and love has led the internet into calling it “a picture for the books.” In a post shared by the US’ Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on its Instagram handle, the two "supercute" toddlers, one although a Nile hippo can be seen bonding from across the glass enclosure as the adorable water creature can be seen splashing some virtual hugs with a broad smile and eyelids pursed together gently at the African American toddler.

Chimpanzee expressing gratitude with a hug

Shared by Indian Forester Susanta Ananda, a video showing chimpanzee hugging the person it loves the most has been doing the rounds on the internet. Among various animal and chimp videos, this one has won the hearts of the viewers. It also features Jane Goodall, a primatologist and anthropologist. Within a few hours, the chimpanzee clip from Uganda took the internet by storm and garnered more than 23,500 views.

Joy is the simplest form of gratitude...



The more I see this, the more I love.This is Uganda-Ngamba Island. The chimp shows true gratitude and love to the person who deserves it the most..... pic.twitter.com/VE6ijOuB0k — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 17, 2020

