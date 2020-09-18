PM Modi Roasts Opposition In 2 Words As Milind Soman's B'day Wish Lays It On A Platter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday posted a subtle and innocuous reply to a wish that nonetheless had the effect of mightily trolling the Opposition. Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman had wished the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday and while doing so, he also wished for a proactive opposition which would push the Prime Minister to do better for India, to which PM Modi through his personal handle had a witty 2-word response, roasting the Opposition.

Watch PM Modi's reply below:

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi on your 70th birthday I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country :) — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 17, 2020

Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :) https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Wishes pour in from Bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday that saw greetings pour in from the Indian film industry in wishing him and lauding his contribution. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and many more took to their Twitter handles to wish the Prime Minister on his special day.

PM Modi acknowledged the birthday messages and also thanked many others for their wishes. Responding to Anil Kapoor's heartfelt wish, PM Modi said, "Thank you @AnilKapoor Ji. Your fitness regime can inspire many youngsters out there!" [sic] While Anupam Kher, who shared his mother's video message for PM also received a response from him, "There's nothing greater than receiving a mother's blessing on a birthday. Thanks a lot @AnupamPKher."[sic]

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way”

Keep running sir, feels awesome to have you at the lead!

Happy birthday to the youngest 70 year old of India 🇮🇳

Our honourable PM @narendramodi Sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ip1iKKFQka — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 17, 2020

Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar 🙏



Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you.



With Respect & Regards 🙏



Aamir. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. And many more to come. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 17, 2020

One to always keep the best interests of the nation & its people in mind and emerge victorious in the toughest of situations,the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership.Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi ji, love & prayers always🙏🏻 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/RuD9qcfJak — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2020

Foreign leaders send their wishes too

International leaders from across the globe took the opportunity to wish PM Modi too. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among those to convey their best wishes to PM Narendra Modi.

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel wrote to Narendra Modi to wish him on his 70th Birthday. She took the opportunity to thank the PM for the 'trustful and constructive' bilateral cooperation built over the years. Angela Merkel expressed the desire to work with India in the battle against COVID-19 while wishing PM Modi success, health and happiness.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated PM Narendra Modi while hailing his 'personal contribution' to the stong relationship between the two countries. He also praised the PM for his leadership skills and the changes he brought in the country. The Russian President also said that he wishes to 'work closely' with PM Modi on the issues of 'bilateral and international agenda'.

