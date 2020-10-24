American Artist Jacob Lawrence's Long Lost Painting Found After 60 Years, To Be Exhibited

A long lost painting from celebrated American artist Jacob Lawrence has been found and will soon take its designated place in an exhibition in a 30-piece exhibit of Lawrence's work, officials at the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts said on October 24. The Exhibit is from series “Struggle from History of American People” was organized by Salem based museum and had an empty frame to represent the missing piece, known as ‘Panel 16.’

The painting, which had not been seen for the past 60 years, was spotted by a visitor whose neighbours possessed a Lawrence painting in their collection. Suspecting that it might be the missing part of the series, they encouraged their neighbours to contact the New York Museum. It was later found that it was indeed part of the series and was ordered to be added to the exhibit, New York Times reported.

As per Associated Press, the painting had been purchased at a 1960 Christmas charity auction to benefit a music school, for “a very modest sum.” The people who bought it, although names not disclosed, live in the Upper West Side in New York City. After finding the relevance of the painting, they have loaned it to the exhibit.

“We are thrilled to learn of its discovery — one that came about thanks to close looking and careful observation by a museum visitor," Peabody Essex Museum Director and CEO Brian Kennedy said in a statement.

About Jacob Lawrence

Jacob A. Lawrence was a ‘Black’ painter known for his portrayal of African-American historical subjects and contemporary life. Lawrence referred to his style as "dynamic cubism", though by his own account the primary influence was not so much of the French art. At present, his works are in the permanent collections of numerous museums, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Museum, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, and the Museum of Northwest Art.

