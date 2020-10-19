Woman Posts Photo Of Her Dad's Painting As He Returns To Art In 70s, Says 'proud Of Him'

A woman took over to her Reddit account as she shared an outstanding painting made by her dad who is 72 years old and retired 2 years ago. Feeling extremely proud, the woman told how her dad wanted to get back into art which he used to do in his old days but due to his work he was unable to pursue it. Uploader on the image, ‘emily-antillar’, mentioned in the caption how his dad was a workaholic and everybody in the family was worried about how he would take his retirement. However, after seeing the beautiful painting that her dad made, Emily wrote, ‘Today he gave me this. I'm so proud of him!”.

Man returns to art after retirement

The artwork shows a beautifully drawn waterbody with waves curling up. The painting highlights different shades of blue as it begins with a light blue sky and then uses various other shades of blue to depict different parts of the waves. The top part uses a darker shade of blue while the bottom part has been painted using a lighter colour. White colour has also been used to highlight the curves. The painting has been framed and the light brown edges further beautifies the art piece.

Uploaded on October 18, the image has been upvoted 100 per cent. Not just the uploader Emily but netizens also feel proud of the beautiful piece of art. "It’s beautiful. I can practically hear the waves crashing against the rocks. I can smell the salt water in the air", wrote on Reddit user. Another internet user wrote, "This really inspires me to get back into drawing. I've been scared to even try because it has been like 7 years since I've drawn something ever since I switched my medium to 3d design".

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/emily-antillar)

