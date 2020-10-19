Woman Posts Photo Of Her Dad's Painting As He Returns To Art In 70s, Says 'proud Of Him'

Quick links:
A woman took over to her Reddit account as she shared an outstanding painting made by her dad who is 72 years old and retired 2 years ago. Feeling extremely proud, the woman told how her dad wanted to get back into art which he used to do in his old days but due to his work he was unable to pursue it. Uploader on the image, ‘emily-antillar’, mentioned in the caption how his dad was a workaholic and everybody in the family was worried about how he would take his retirement. However, after seeing the beautiful painting that her dad made, Emily wrote, ‘Today he gave me this. I'm so proud of him!”.
My dad retired 2 years ago at age 70. He was a workaholic so we all worried about how he'd handle it. He said he wanted to get back into art, which he had done as a young man. Today he gave me this. I'm so proud of him! from MadeMeSmile
Uploaded on October 18, the image has been upvoted 100 per cent. Not just the uploader Emily but netizens also feel proud of the beautiful piece of art. "It’s beautiful. I can practically hear the waves crashing against the rocks. I can smell the salt water in the air", wrote on Reddit user. Another internet user wrote, "This really inspires me to get back into drawing. I've been scared to even try because it has been like 7 years since I've drawn something ever since I switched my medium to 3d design".
