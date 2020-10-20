Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Graffiti Revealed At Hans Raj Stadium In Jalandhar

Some days ago, the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium in Jalandhar unveiled graffiti of two ace Indian shuttlers – PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. The inauguration, as per reports, was done by Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori. Reports also add that the artwork is the biggest yet in any badminton stadium.

Hans Raj Stadium in Jalandhar unveils art featuring Nehwal, Sindhu

In a statement, Thori spoke about the importance of a graffiti, and how it not onlly inspires girls, but will also help players achieve "new feats" in sports. The initiative also falls under the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" programme and the deputy commissioner applauded Olympian Dipankar Bhattacharjee Academy to train children who posses the talent for free from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. g

He added that as training in badminton is expensive, it would help players and their families. Corona warriors certificates were also awarded to 30 trainees to the academy, who have been working constantly since Unlock-1. Saina Nehwal posted a thank you message on Twitter. " My best wishes to the Jalandhar district badminton in promoting badminton and the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” program," she wrote.

Saina Nehwal thanks institute for graffiti on Twitter

Thank you for hounouring me with the Graffiti at the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium. My best wishes to the Jalandhar district badminton in promoting badminton and the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” program. pic.twitter.com/SZMyisC9tn — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 17, 2020

While Sindhu has opted out of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic while focusing on the training, the World Champion has recently travelled to London to focus on various aspects of her training. The Olympic silver medalist will train for Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Asia leg in London, which will begin next year. While talking to PTI, her father – PV Ramana – claimed that she is not happy with the training at the national camp and current coach Pullela Gopichand.

I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI. Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard. pic.twitter.com/zQb81XnP88 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 20, 2020

Sindhu later uploaded a selfie with trainer Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Reports add that the 25-year-old will stay in London for about two months and was unhappy with the training at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. However, both Gopichand and Sindhu cleared that they are not on bad terms.

Nehwal, on the other hand, recently pulled out of the Denmark Open along with her husband Parupalli Kashyap. "I decided that I will start the season from January only with the Asian tour,” Nehwal said in a statement. Both Kashyap and Nehwal added that they don't think going all the way for one tournament is worth considering the COVID-19 health risk.

(Image credits: Saina Nehwal Twitter)