Video of American woodcock walking with its chicks breaks internet

An adorable video of American woodcock and it’s chicks walking past the forest has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. He is known for sharing adorable yet intriguing animal videos on social media that are meant to show the compassionate side of wildlife. Netizens are amazed by the rocking walk of American woodcock and it’s chicks.

American Woodcocks

American Woodcocks are plump, short-legged shorebirds with very long, straight bills. Their large heads, short necks, and short tails give them a bulbous look on the ground and in flight. The wings are broad and rounded compared to most other birds, as per reports.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter, which shows the American woodcock walking past the forest and a road, along with her chicks. The video displays the rocking walk of American woodcock and it’s chicks, who quickly learnt to imitate their mother. It shows the bird, walking slowly and rocking its body back & forth. While it steps heavily on its front foot to make the worms move around, increasing the detectability of prey. The video is extremely hilarious to watch.

The video was shared on Twitter, with the caption, “The rocking walk of American woodcock & it’s chicks. See how quickly they imitate the mother.... Walking slowly rocking its body back & forth, it steps heavily on its front foot to make the worms move around. Detectability of prey increases. Hilarious to watch the end.” It has garnered over 175 Likes and 40 Retweets. Netizens are amazed by the hilarious walk of the bird.

