'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma Shares Sarcastic Post, Fans Agree With Her Thoughts

Television actor Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a sarcastic post. As part of the picture, the caption read, "Jab life band baja rahi ho, toh naach lena chahiye." Sharma captioned the post with two dancing emojis. The Naagin actor's witty posts time and again receive massive comments from fans.

In the post below, there's a caption that reads, "I love sarcasm." Fans in huge numbers could relate to it, as they gushed to drop laughing emoticons. Moreover, many also dropped a thumbs up on Nia Sharma's Instagram post. While a fan wrote, "Absolutely right...", another user said, "Hahaha good one." Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post.

Nia shares an amusing post

Earlier, once again showing the fun-side of her, Nia Sharma made a special request for celebrities who keep posting their mopping and cleaning videos on social media. She said, "Now that house chores videos are being over-done on Insta, can we please get a tutorial on how to clean the toilet with Harpic". The caption said, "We've seen cooking and mopping a lot! New things now please."

Meanwhile, recently, Nia Sharma shared a stunning throwback picture of herself from the days when she used to enjoy clubbing and partying. She talked about how it was a normal thing before the virus. In the picture shared by the Naagin actor, Nia is seen flaunting her back, as she poses for a mirror selfie. Her caption read, "I saw my old pictures today and realised There used to be clubs and parties also, I even had Margaritas and danced until they’d turn the lights on and ask us to leave".

If the latest reports are to believed, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin 4 will not feature Nia Sharma as a part of the show anymore. According to reports, the show is going to go through some major changes post lockdown as makers are planning to air Naagin 4 with a revamped version post lockdown. The two lead actors of the show, Nia and Rashami, will reportedly not be the part of the revamped version. Moreover, the makers of the show have been finding ways to cut down on budget and since Rashami Desai’s character was recently introduced in the show, the makers could afford to discontinue its storyline. However, no official statement has been announced about the same yet.

